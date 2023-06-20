Officially announced: pop icon Taylor Swift at the Bernabéu in 2024

Stadium

On May 30, 2024, a superstar will come to the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu. But no, not a top football name. As was reported on Tuesday, makes Taylor Swift made a stop in Madrid that day as part of their world tour “The Eras Tour” to give a concert at Real’s stadium. The American pop icon is on the road from August 24, 2023 to August 17, 2024 – also in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY ????‍♀️ I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates! Visit for more information on your registrations, pre-sales and on-sales!! pic.twitter.com/G8zx8QUUAV — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 20, 2023

The Madrid date also gives a hint: It is obviously planned that the 800 million euro conversion will definitely be completely finished by then. It is hoped that the modernization, which has been ongoing since spring 2019, will be completed in December 2023.

In reality, the Bernabéu conversion is aimed precisely at becoming a regular venue for, for example, major music events. The club wants to massively increase its income through temporary rental, and has had an underground turf storage facility built for this purpose and a deal with the marketing company Legends, world market leader in the use of sports facilities. Equivalent to a seven-storey building, the warehouse allows non-football events to be hosted easily even in the middle of a season, without damaging the pitch.

