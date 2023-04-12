Sudani Net:

The Director General of Sudan Airways, Captain Ibrahim Abu Sin, received, on Tuesday, the certificate of the air operator (FOC) from the Saudi civil aviation authorities.

Thus, it officially approves the return of the flights of Sudan Airways, the national carrier, to King Abdulaziz Airport in Jeddah, and on board the Airbus 320, with two flights, morning and evening, next Friday, 23 Ramadan, from Khartoum to Jeddah, inaugurating this return after an absence of six years.

Click here to try in the rest of the WhatsApp groups from (1) to (30)