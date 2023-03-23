Home News Officially.. Sudanese certificate exams postponed
News

Officially.. Sudanese certificate exams postponed

by admin
Officially.. Sudanese certificate exams postponed

Sudani Net:

Professor Mahmoud Sir Al-Khatim Al-Houri, the Minister of Public Education in charge, announced the postponement of the Sudanese certificate exams to the tenth of June of the year 2023, instead of the twenty-seventh of May, so that the states can work to complete the academic courses at an appropriate time.

This came today during his speech on the platform of the official spokesman of the Ministry of Culture and Information.

He emphasized that the decision came after a study and discussion with the Examinations Committee, which was formed after the completion of the process of correcting previous exams.

Al-Houri called on teachers to unify visions and efforts and overcome differences for the sake of the Sudanese student, and pointed out that the educational process in the past years faced many challenges that caused the disruption of studies for long and sporadic periods, adding that the ministry worked to face the challenges and seek to secure the educational process in Sudan.

Al-Houri said, “We set aside political trends and agreed that education should be a profession and a message for the sake of students.”

He pointed out that the ministry aims for good, equitable and flexible education, and that the strategic goal is to provide comprehensive and equitable education based on scientific development and ensure that basic needs are met and eliminate discrimination between the sexes as well as free education, pointing to the importance of training teachers and there are vigorous efforts to return school courses so that they can be preoccupied with them. Students about the bad habits that are being practiced now.

See also  Was my child swallowed by the sea? - Annalisa Camilli

Al-Houri confirmed that the ministry distributed the textbook in all states of Sudan with the new curriculum from the first to the fifth grade, and that the teacher training plan is the ministry’s priorities for the coming period.

Dr. Nasr El-Din Ahmed Mohamed, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture and Information, said that caring for educational institutions is the state’s mission in general, in order to ensure the building of the individual’s personality for the development of the internal and external society. And academically.

Click here to try in the rest of the WhatsApp groups from (1) to (30)

You may also like

in Italy, the blockchain contributes to a turnover...

President Zhu: The Catholic Pension Fund plans to...

Water scarcity affects 38% of the world population...

postpones the convocation of dem parliamentarians

Lajovic defeats Murray in the first round of...

Disp. Rates for March 2023.

Open Innovation Procurement: collaboration agreement signed between AgID...

High air transport rates affect tourism in Cesar

ship lists sideways in Edinburgh harbour, 25 injured

Battle between the ruling and opposition parties over...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy