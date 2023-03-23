Sudani Net:

Professor Mahmoud Sir Al-Khatim Al-Houri, the Minister of Public Education in charge, announced the postponement of the Sudanese certificate exams to the tenth of June of the year 2023, instead of the twenty-seventh of May, so that the states can work to complete the academic courses at an appropriate time.

This came today during his speech on the platform of the official spokesman of the Ministry of Culture and Information.

He emphasized that the decision came after a study and discussion with the Examinations Committee, which was formed after the completion of the process of correcting previous exams.

Al-Houri called on teachers to unify visions and efforts and overcome differences for the sake of the Sudanese student, and pointed out that the educational process in the past years faced many challenges that caused the disruption of studies for long and sporadic periods, adding that the ministry worked to face the challenges and seek to secure the educational process in Sudan.

Al-Houri said, “We set aside political trends and agreed that education should be a profession and a message for the sake of students.”

He pointed out that the ministry aims for good, equitable and flexible education, and that the strategic goal is to provide comprehensive and equitable education based on scientific development and ensure that basic needs are met and eliminate discrimination between the sexes as well as free education, pointing to the importance of training teachers and there are vigorous efforts to return school courses so that they can be preoccupied with them. Students about the bad habits that are being practiced now.

Al-Houri confirmed that the ministry distributed the textbook in all states of Sudan with the new curriculum from the first to the fifth grade, and that the teacher training plan is the ministry’s priorities for the coming period.

Dr. Nasr El-Din Ahmed Mohamed, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture and Information, said that caring for educational institutions is the state’s mission in general, in order to ensure the building of the individual’s personality for the development of the internal and external society. And academically.

