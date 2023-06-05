Officially, Wydad Temara and Ittihad Khemisset are back to amateurs, and the struggle for promotion is raging between four teams

Electronic Science – Zuhair Alali

The competitions of the twenty-eighth round of the professional national championship for clubs of the second division of football, which took place the day before yesterday, Saturday, witnessed the fall of both Ittihad Zamouri Khemisset and Wydad Temara to the amateurs, after losing the first from Rapid Wadi Zem with two goals without a response, and the defeat of the second in front of Racing Casablanca 1- 2, while the decision regarding the rise to the top flight was postponed, following the sudden stumbling of Nahdet Zemamra in its field in front of Wydad Fassi 0-1, which was exploited by the Moroccan Setad as it should, as he snatched the lead from him after his victory over the youth of Atlas Khenifra with a clean double, and the same thing, for Youssoufia Berchid. Who returned with a valuable victory from the city of Dashira, bringing him closer to returning to the ranks of the greats, as the Sale Association ensured his survival at the expense of the Marrakech agreement in a confrontation marked by a great rivalry between them.

It was officially confirmed that Al-Ittihad Al-Zamouri went down to the hell of the amateur section, after losing to its guest Rapid Wadi Zam with a clean double, in the match that brought them together on the grounds of the 18 November stadium in Khemisset.

With this loss, the balance of the Zamouri team stopped at the 24th point in the penultimate position, moving away from the Al-Najat area by seven points (31n), which are impossible to compensate for in the remaining two rounds, while Al-Sarea raised its score to 45 points in the fourth rank.

And at the time when Al-Ittihad Zammouri left the tournament for Thursdays, the Martyrs’ team kept its hopes of snatching one of the two promotion cards, but to a lesser extent, as Setad Al-Maghribi and Youssoufia Berchid seemed closest to that, and also Nahdet Al-Zamamra despite its stumbling in this round.

In turn, the Wydad Temara team failed to continue in the second professional division, after losing from Racing Casablanca with two goals to Yateem’s goal, in the match that was held on the grounds of Father Gekko Stadium in Casablanca.

A loss, stopped Wydad Temara’s counter at point 20, to quickly return to the hell of the amateur division that he left in the previous season, while “Al-Rak” reached the 35th point in the tenth rank, thus ensuring his survival in the championship.

On the other hand, the Wydad Fez team ignited the competition for the two promotion tickets to the first professional division, after defeating Nahdet Zmamra with a clean goal, in the confrontation that was hosted by Ahmed Shoukry Stadium in Zmamra.

With this result, Nahdet Zmamra fell to third place with 48 points, while Wydad Fassi advanced to 11th place with 34 points.

And for the account of the same round, Moroccan Setad succeeded in defeating its guest, Shabab Atlas Khenifra, with two goals without a response, in the match that brought them together at the Witnesses Stadium in Rabat.

A victory that enabled the “Al-Areeb” to take the lead with 49 points and get closer to winning the promotion ticket to the League of Lights, while the Fares Khenifra counter stopped at point 37 in the seventh rank.

For his part, Youssoufia Berrechid returned with a valuable victory from the field of its host, Olympique de Chira, consisting of a single goal, which was enough to enhance through him the Harizi team its chances of quickly returning to the ranks of the seniors, as it reached the 49th point in the title of the competition, with only a difference of goals from the Moroccan leaders, while the balance was frozen. Sussi team at point 41 in the fifth rank.

In a match known as a strong club and the signing of five full goals, the Sala Association team ensured its survival in the tournament for another season, after its victory over the Marrakech agreement in its own backyard with three goals for two, as it raised its score to 31 points in the 13th place, while Faris Al-Nakhil fell to the 12th place with 32. A point, knowing that he, in turn, guaranteed his continuation in the second professional division in advance.

*Results:

Raja Bani Mellal – The Emotional Islamic Union: (2-2)

Racing Casablanca – Wydad Temara: (2-1)

The Marrakech Agreement – Sale Association: (2-3)

Moroccan Setad – Atlas Khenifra Youth: (2-0)

Olympique Decheira – Youssoufia Berrechid: (0-1)

Al-Masirah Youth – Benguerir Youth: (1-0)

RS Zemamra – Wydad Fassi: (0-1)

Ittihad Zemmouri Khemisset – Rapid Wadi Zem: (0-2)

*Rank:

1- Moroccan Stad: (49 N)

2- Youssoufia Barsheed: (49 years old)

3- Nahdat al-Zumamra: (48 n)

4- Wadi Zam Highway: (45 Nm)

5- Olympic Al-Dashira: (41 N)

6- Al-Ittihad Al-Islami Al-Wajdi: (40 N)

7- Youth of Atlas Khenifra: (37 N)

8- Banjarir Youth: (36 n)

9- Youth of the march: (36 n)

10- Racing oval: (35 N)

11- Wydad Fez: (34 N)

12- The Marrakech Agreement: (32 N)

13- Salé Association: (31 N)

14- Rajaa Bani Mellal: (31 n)

15- The Zemorian Union of Khemisset: (24 N)

16- Wydad Temara: (20 n.)