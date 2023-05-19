Officials from the Security Cabinet were present

This afternoon the funeral procession of the police agent Maximino Antonio Vásquez Rodríguez took place, in the municipality of Chalchuapa, in Santa Ana.

Authorities from the Security Cabinet were present at the agent’s funeral. “Exactly on this day, Maximino was celebrating 28 years of service that he gave to this noble institution of the National Civil Police,” lamented the Director of the PNC, Mauricio Arriaza Chicas.

Dozens of people accompanied the mourners to the place where the police officer who lost his life in the line of duty will be buried last Tuesday in Nueva Concepción, Chalatenango.

On the other hand, the Director of the PNC assured: “We are going to do everything possible to bring these perpetrators to justice, at this moment we have captured some, I am not going to give details, and in due course they will communicate,” he said.

Agent Maximino Vásquez was buried in the Chalchuapa municipal cemetery.