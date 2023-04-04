Doctors and health personnel ask for greater security. Hospitals are no longer zones of peace. 15% of these spaces received some kind of threat in 2022.

Violence in the country is unknown even to spaces considered ‘zones of peace’, such as hospitals or schools.

An example of this is the attacks against hospital directors. The last one was against Nathaly López, administrative director of the IESS Teodoro Maldonado Carbo hospital, in Guayaquil, which led to the resignation of six directors, due to the lack of guarantees in terms of security.

It has been the president himself, Guillermo Lasso, who has pointed out that the “fight against corruption in hospitals generates violence.”

In the case of Lopez, for example, It is estimated that in the last semester it went from 35% supply to 83.24%. The denunciations of irregularities made by the director would have resulted in her being assassinated by organized crime and not by common crime.

The theory is also shared by the governor of Guayas, Francesco Tabacchi, who maintained that what happened with López “is surely related to the misdeeds they want to do in the hospital, the negotiations and the dirty things they are used to.”

Currently, officials from three hospitals in Guayas and Esmeraldas They have protection, according to LA HORA sources, who prefer to remain in reserve.

threats grow

In 2022, and 15% of public units reported some type of threat against health personnel, especially, managerial positions; although in Esmeraldas cases of extortion of doctors by ‘vaccinators’ have been detected.

Since the end of 2022, doctors have been demanding security in health units that have been affected by the violence in the country. Attacks and attacks are not the only facts that worry the sector. There are also personnel who are victims of extortion and threats.

Given this, the Ecuadorian Medical Federation (FME) requested the National Government to guarantee the safety of public health personnel, assigning public force in hospitals and health centers, especially in areas such as Santo Domingo, Esmeraldas and Guayaquil. The request is made because the guards that the hospitals have carry out surveillance work, but they are not armed. This could change with the free carrying of arms law issued on April 1, 2023 by Guillermo Lasso.

The Minister of the Interior, Juan Zapata, said that there are companies with million-dollar contracts that intend to perpetuate themselves in health units, leaving public tenders aside. He also said that there would be contractors whose relationships are linked to organized crime groups that generate intimidation.

“Organized crime is linked in both cases, the same gang, with the same dynamics,” Zapata said on March 31.

“It is presumed that the continuity of contracts causes this violent reaction: threats, attempts and murders against hospital managers,” said Fausto Buenaño, commander of the Special Police Zone in Esmeraldas, the city where on March 29 hospital manager Delfina Torres was murdered.

silver code

Medical unions have announced that they are holding preventive and threat management talks in cases of kidnapping and extortion of health personnel.

What is activated is the Silver Code, although doctors consider that – on a national scale – it is not sufficiently disclosed, so “it may be a protocol that works on paper, but it is not applied,” said a doctor from Guayas, who requested that his name be withheld.

For its part, the Ministry of Public Health (MSP) has reported that it has trained more than 500 people and that they carry out permanent drills.

Another proposal is that injured by armed attacks are transferred and treated in hospitals of military and police precincts in Guayaquil, with sufficient protection.

most vulnerable

These facts coincide with a report delivered by the National Police in 2021. This document indicates that doctors, lawyers, real estate sellers and those who promote their services on social networks are the most vulnerable to being extorted.

The doctor consulted by LA HORA reports that colleagues from clinics, further away, have chosen to work with a bulletproof vest.

He adds that hospitals have a protocol to report to the Prosecutor’s Office all cases that have been treated for gunshot wounds, which increases the danger of threats. “It is unfortunate that, due to fear, in remote areas like Mataje there is little presence of health personnel, no one wants to go to work anymore,” he points out.

The Ecuadorian Medical Federation indicated that the country’s doctors and nurses have formed a group called ‘Health and Safety’, which supports all political actions taken against criminal organizations. (AVV)

Drug gangs and corruption in Esmeraldas

In an article published on June 30, 2022, the former Minister of Health, Ximena Garzón, told LA HORA that the shortage of drugs and supplies is linked to corruption in public hospitals.

One of the most critical cases is that of the Delfina Torres de Concha Hospital, in Esmeraldas, which had to be militarized.

“The situation there is very critical, there were deaths from hit men and we have changed managers three times (…) they are intervening. We have to continue working hand in hand with the Ministries of the Government, the Interior, the Police and the Armed Forces,” said Garzón.

In Esmeraldas, it has been identified that one of the gangs linked to the prison crises extorts or recruits officials to interrupt the drug supply chain.

“Corruption is being fought in the country’s hospitals and that generates a violent reaction,” Guillermo Lasso, President of the Republic.

La Fiscalía del Guayas abrió de oficio una investigación por el asesinato de Nathaly López.

El presupuesto del hospital Teodoro Maldonado Carbo bordea los $154 millones anuales.