Home » Officials of humanitarian demining victims of express kidnapping in Meta are released – news
News

Officials of humanitarian demining victims of express kidnapping in Meta are released – news

by admin
Officials of humanitarian demining victims of express kidnapping in Meta are released – news

In a rural area of ​​the Municipality of Granada, the criminal actor known by the alias ‘Arled’ was captured.

The event was recorded in the cemetery sector, located in the Patio Bonito village of the capital of Ariari; until there, the troops of the Criminal Investigation Section arrived, to enforce the arrest warrant against this subject, issued by the Second Municipal Court of Granada for the crimes of manufacturing, trafficking, carrying or possession of firearms and accessories simple kidnapping and qualified and aggravated robbery.

Criminal record of alias “Arled”

According to the investigations carried out by the SIJIN, on August 20, 2020, this subject would have participated together with two other accomplices in a robbery inside a farm in the El Alcaraván sector, municipality of Granada.

In this event, they gagged the owner’s son; In the reaction of the quadrant patrols, there was a crossfire between criminals and police officers, who managed to materialize the capture on the spot, however, alias ‘Arled’ escaped.

The captured man was placed at the disposal of the Granada Sectional Prosecutor’s Office No. 20, since he is required to comply with the security measure in a prison establishment (INPEC Granada).

Source: Meta Police

See also  Accident at work in Udine, worker falls from scaffolding and falls two meters

You may also like

What does the consumption of lentils do to...

Observe the two fastest stars in the galaxy...

The Shvets Museum exhibit Ancient teapot was shown...

Three dead and a hundred injured after tornado...

Clash in Rome, a child dies. Investigated the...

A 24-year-old lawyer was killed with a gun...

Learning season｜Work together to realize the great rejuvenation...

Fear in Aguas Blancas for repeated murders

Brembo Award to youngsters who train in Atalanta...

Chain accident in Bursa: One person died

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy