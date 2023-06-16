Officials of humanitarian demining victims of express kidnapping in Meta are released – news

In a rural area of ​​the Municipality of Granada, the criminal actor known by the alias ‘Arled’ was captured.

The event was recorded in the cemetery sector, located in the Patio Bonito village of the capital of Ariari; until there, the troops of the Criminal Investigation Section arrived, to enforce the arrest warrant against this subject, issued by the Second Municipal Court of Granada for the crimes of manufacturing, trafficking, carrying or possession of firearms and accessories simple kidnapping and qualified and aggravated robbery.

Criminal record of alias “Arled”

According to the investigations carried out by the SIJIN, on August 20, 2020, this subject would have participated together with two other accomplices in a robbery inside a farm in the El Alcaraván sector, municipality of Granada.

In this event, they gagged the owner’s son; In the reaction of the quadrant patrols, there was a crossfire between criminals and police officers, who managed to materialize the capture on the spot, however, alias ‘Arled’ escaped.

The captured man was placed at the disposal of the Granada Sectional Prosecutor’s Office No. 20, since he is required to comply with the security measure in a prison establishment (INPEC Granada).

Source: Meta Police

Related