Officials of La Placita on the Festivalón

Through a live on Instagram with two influencers from Valledupar, one of the businessmen of La Placita Club spoke about what happened at the festival which was held last Saturday April 29 at the Armando Maestre Pavajeau stadium.

As they have publicly denounced, at this musical event they performed major organizational and logistical failures; in fact, armed robberies were recorded inside the concert.

Given this, the businessman explained that, in order to give work to Vallenato labor, they trusted some companies to organize the event. “The logistics were in charge of a vallenata company and unfortunately it failed. We did not think that the stadium was going to be so crowded and we trusted a Vallenato company, although it was not their fault, it was our fault”, he expressed.

Likewise, he blamed those attending the event for the disorder, assuring that there was no citizen culture: “The culture of the people who attended the event influenced a lot, because if you go to a concert and respect, nothing happens. But, the logistics were a disaster, it’s time to say it, we are not going to excuse ourselves”, he concluded.