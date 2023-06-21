Officina Baglietto: the talent program in product design and planning with Michele De Lucchi Circle – training course

Registrations open until 24 September 2023

Baglietto, one of the main and oldest shipyards in the world, launches Baglietto Workshop: a talent garden in which young designers can specialize and design design objects inspired by the Baglietto brand.

Baglietto Talent Program, 2023 Edition

Furnishing design is the heart and soul of nautical projects, contributing significantly to the quality of the environments, to the pleasantness of the spaces and to structuring the experience of the owners and their own living environment. This is one of the main experiences that Officina Baglietto wishes to give back to young people.

Through the course, students will acquire tools for the design of exclusive, precious furniture lines capable of establishing themselves in the most complex and demanding contexts, from boating to architecture. From seats to lighting objects, the course will offer a vast overview of the various furniture and design objects, inviting participants to define their own ideal collectionwhich will have the opportunity to become a cult object for the Baglietto customer network, as well as for the numerous boat and nautical enthusiasts.

The course will be held between La Spezia and Milan from 20 November 2023 to 18 February 2024 and is open to architects, product designers, designers and creatives. The final workshop will be held by Nicholas Bewick / AMDL CIRCLE.

Are available 7 full coverage scholarships of the registration fee.

The three steps of the training path

The Baglietto Workshop is divided into a series of sequential steps that pass through the training of the student, the application of what has been learned in a real project, the prototyping and then the launch of the same on the market.

Training

A month of training sessions aimed at providing participants with a better understanding of the world of luxury, yachting and design.

Design laboratory

An immersive design phase, conducted with the Workshop’s partners, for the design of collections (design, fashion, jewelery and interiors) dedicated to Baglietto owners and fans.

Prototyping and marketing

At the end of the course, Baglietto will reserve the right to continue collaborating with his students in order to produce and market their design lines.

Rentals and visits

VISIT A BAGLIETTO YACHT AND EXPERIENCE THE EMOTION OF THE BOAT SHOW

For students who have finalized their application by 4 August 2023, it will be possible to participate in the Officina Baglietto Open Day, organized within the framework of the Cannes Boat Show – one of the most fascinating and noble events in international yachting. During the Open Day, students will have the opportunity to spend a day on a Baglietto yacht and, in the same context, meet their future teachers. At the Cannes Motor Show, the Officina Baglietto staff will be available to candidates to offer any useful information to better understand the plans and objectives of the project. The program for the day will be sent to the candidates at the same time as the finalization of their application.

SPICE

Heart of the Baglietto shipyards, La Spezia is the natural destination in which to carry out the educational activities of the course, in close proximity to the Baglietto shipyard. Here students will be able to experience the production backstage of a yacht first hand, learn information directly from Baglietto staff, and perfect their skills for the subsequent project phases. The lessons will be held at the Santa Caterina Park Hotel in Sarzana. In the same structure, for students who request it, it is also possible to stay overnight for the entire duration of the course.

MILANO

In order for students to have a complete and authentic experience of designing a furniture collection, from concept to creation, they will be given the opportunity to carry out the laboratory at Michele De Lucchi’s studio in Milan. AMDL CIRCLE is a multidisciplinary studio founded by Michele De Lucchi. Internationally renowned for his humanistic approach, he operates in many sectors by providing his clients with projects spanning the fields of architecture, interior design, design and communication.

Design laboratory

The design workshop, conducted by Nicholas Bewick at the Milan offices of Michele de Lucchi’s AMDL Circle studio, will be the moment in which the contributions learned in the other teaching modules will be applied to a real project.

The objective of the workshop will be the design of a collection that the students will be able to decide whether to direct towards the shipowners, or the wider public of enthusiasts and fans of the shipyard. In both cases, the students will be called to give expression – through the fashion product – to those meanings of luxury and elegance which the Baglietto brand has always been the bearer of.

INFORMATION AND REGISTRATION

Advanced training course

Baglietto Talent Program | 2023

published: 06/21/2023

Officina Baglietto: the talent program in product design and planning with Michele De Lucchi Circle training course – Baglietto Talent Program, 2023 edition

YACademy, via Borgonuovo 5, Bologna

