Offspring runs under the canopy | News.at

Where fine ladies and gentlemen used to stroll in the shade, the Castle Park Run has been taking place for a number of years. Girls and boys will be fighting for podium places in their age groups all afternoon on Saturday, May 13th. Even those young athletes who don’t have enough strength and breath to win don’t go away empty-handed. “All participants get a finisher medal,” announces organizer and LAC chairman Fritz Steinparz. Children and young people from Steyr, Steyr-Land and the adjacent Mostviertel are entitled to start on one of the most beautiful running routes in the country under the leaves stream of ancient trees. Girls and boys run separately. Group registrations are possible for schools. In the last few years, thousands of students have taken the opportunity to let their legs fly in the castle park and get a taste of the competition.
Registration and information for this year’s run online on the LAC Amateure Steyr website: www.lac-amateure.at
info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.
info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.
info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.
Add the theme to your themes.