Home » Offspring runs under the canopy | News.at
News

Offspring runs under the canopy | News.at

by admin
Offspring runs under the canopy | News.at

Where fine ladies and gentlemen used to stroll in the shade, the Castle Park Run has been taking place for a number of years. Girls and boys will be fighting for podium places in their age groups all afternoon on Saturday, May 13th. Even those young athletes who don’t have enough strength and breath to win don’t go away empty-handed. “All participants get a finisher medal,” announces organizer and LAC chairman Fritz Steinparz. Children and young people from Steyr, Steyr-Land and the adjacent Mostviertel are entitled to start on one of the most beautiful running routes in the country under the leaves stream of ancient trees. Girls and boys run separately. Group registrations are possible for schools. In the last few years, thousands of students have taken the opportunity to let their legs fly in the castle park and get a taste of the competition.

Registration and information for this year’s run online on the LAC Amateure Steyr website: www.lac-amateure.at

loads

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.

info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

You may also like

Let’s dignify the field

“Indigenous justice is not a punishment, it is...

ANALYSIS FLASH: Warburg Research lowers Deutsche Post to...

Debt debate in the US

UN experts denounce prison overcrowding

Welser Stadtfest is now becoming an annual fixed...

The amulet. Arnoldo Palacios – Chocó7días.com

Madagascar: UN experts denounce prison overcrowding – Capsud.net

Titleless May and June? Toni Kroos: “The season...

Diocese of Valledupar will hold Expo María 2023

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy