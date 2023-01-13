OGLIANIC.

The funeral of Vincenzo Pizzimenti will be held this morning, Friday 13 January 2023, in the parish church of Oglianico. before the holidays.

“Pizzi”, as everyone called him, died at dawn on Monday 9 in the “I papaveri” room of the Ivrea hospital, oncology department. The night before he had still smiled at his family and friends who hoped for a miracle.

The Ivrea prosecutor’s office then gave the go-ahead for the funeral after further medical tests but without carrying out the autopsy because it is undisputed that he died of an occupational disease.

In fact, pleural mesothelioma is almost always a lethal tumor caused by exposure to asbestos fibers. The Iporedian magistrates thus opened an investigation into the matter, as happens in these cases. However, the report should have reached the prosecutor’s office at the time of diagnosis. Now relatives and workmates, old and new, will be summoned to gather elements on how exposure to asbestos may have occurred. If the doctors had reported the problem promptly to the prosecutor’s office it would have been possible to ask him directly.

Pleural mesothelioma had been diagnosed a few weeks before the summer. He was often fatigued. He often breathed heavily but he joked about him: «I have to smoke a few less cigarettes».

And in the meantime, with skilful movements, he arranged the tobacco in the paper. But the smoke had nothing to do with his pain. The illness that suffocated him was triggered by exposure to asbestos spores, as certified by the coroner who gave his consent to the funeral after post-mortem clinical tests.

«Pizzi was aware of it but he fought to the last because he loved life and still expected a lot from life», say the friends of the Ciclista off road, the sports cycling association of which Enzo Pizzimenti had been vice president when the social colours, black and green dominated the downhill tracks of Northern Italy. And “Pizzi” was the soul of that group. He loved to joke but never went over the top. On long trips, there was always an extra seat in his camper, perhaps for a few kids that his parents couldn’t accompany.

A skilled mechanic, a lover of the Alfa Romeo brand, Pizzi was a generous man and when perhaps he repaired the car for a friend in difficulty, the price to pay was: «A dinner with the whole family». Married to Francesca Mangherini, he leaves two children, Christian, a worker like his father, and 13-year-old Sabrina. Parents and in-laws close in an embrace are destroyed by pain: «We are a very united family and with Enzo we were planning the future of our grandchildren».