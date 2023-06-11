Ogricc serves neighborhoods affected by the rains

The District Mayor’s Office, through the Office for Risk Management and Climate Change, Ogricc, is present in the neighborhoods affected by the heavy rains this Thursday, to deal with emergency situations arising from this natural phenomenon and monitors and monitoring the behavior of the rivers that cross the urban area.

The balance of the monitoring carried out by the Ogricc, in coordination with the “Samarios Cobasa” Neighborhood Committees, indicates that the collapse of a house in the Cristo Rey neighborhood was recorded, as well as flooding in that sector, as in Las Malvinas, Santa Ana, Pescaito, Villa Betel and La Tuna in the Aeromar sector, which turned out to be the most affected.

Collapsed roads, electrical damage and clogging due to accumulation of garbage in different areas of the District were also reported.

María Victoria Moscarella, head of the Ogricc, affirmed that after carrying out cleaning work with the Banco de Maquinaria Amarilla in the Tamacá ravine, it was possible to increase its hydraulic capacity, which allowed the waters to flow normally.

The work of the Ogricc, in accordance with the guidelines of Mayor Virna Johnson, continues to be carried out in the affected areas, together with the other authorities and relief agencies, in order to mitigate the factors associated with the risk of disasters.