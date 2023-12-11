‘Oh Hyun-gyu full time’ Celtic loses for the first time in the season… Yang Hyun-jun only appears as a substitute

▲Oh Hyeon-gyu (Source = AFP/Yonhap News)

Despite Oh Hyun-gyu’s full-time performance, Celtic suffered their first loss of the season.

Celtic lost 1-2 to Kilmarnock in the 17th round away game of the 2023-2024 Scottish Premiership held at Rugby Park in Scotland, England on the 10th (Korean time).

It was a bitter first loss for Celtic, who had been undefeated for 16 consecutive games (13 wins, 3 draws) since the opening season. Despite this loss, Celtic maintained the league lead with 42 points, but the gap with second place (37 points) and rival Rangers narrowed to 5 points. The Rangers have played one less game.

On this day, Oh Hyun-gyu played full time, but was unable to increase his attack points. The header shot in the 11th minute of the first half went directly toward the goalkeeper, and the right-footed shots in the 23rd and 28th minutes of the first half both missed the goal. In the 30th minute of the first half, he failed to properly hit a cross from the right side.

Yang Hyun-jun, who plays together with Oh Hyun-gyu at Celtic, was also brought in in place of Michael Johnstone in the 25th minute of the second half when the team was ahead 1-0, but did not make much of an impact. Yang Hyun-jun also complained of pain in his left shoulder after colliding with an opponent at the end of the game.

Celtic took the lead with the first goal from Matt O’Reilly, the team’s top scorer, but lost in the second half, conceding two goals, including an own goal.