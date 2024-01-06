Home » OH! Manizales del Alma – EL PAÍS VALLENATO
News

OH! Manizales del Alma – EL PAÍS VALLENATO

by admin
OH! Manizales del Alma – EL PAÍS VALLENATO

“The city of open doors”, Manizales dresses in its best clothes to begin and receive the thousands of tourists who will enjoy its most famous cultural event, the Manizales fair, from January 5 to 14, a meeting around to tradition, which in its 67th version will make the entire people of Manizale vibrate.

International Coffee Reign, tango shows, bullfights, street parades, craft and gastronomic fairs among many more activities; It is what the city and its warm people have prepared for the fun of all attendees who will gather for ten unforgettable days around the Manizale fair.

As a fact worth highlighting, in the midst of the celebrations, tribute will be paid to the traditional muleteers with the holding of the International Trova Festival, while the long-awaited National Festival of Tunas will provide, as usual, its musical charm, and for lovers of other genres big surprises are also coming; many of them with SAYCO partners, as concerts are scheduled that will star renowned salsa, vallenato and popular music artists such as: Dora Libia, Raúl Santi, Nelson Velásquez, Fernando Burbano, Hébert Vargas, Los Inquietos del Vallenato, Luisito Muños, Mamba Negra, Daniel Celedón, Yeison Jiménez, Jean Carlos Centeno, Luis Alberto Posada, Jorge Celedón, Willy García and the Imperial Cuarteto, among many others, who will make the thousands of attendees dance and sing. Unquestionably, this Manizales fair promises to offer a unique experience, for all tourists and Manizaleños who will enjoy the hospitality and rich cultural tradition of the “city of open doors.”

You may also like

Supersalud imposed a record of fines on EPS

Hitmen shot dead a minor in Portoviejo

Rodrigo Lara was sent against Claudia López

How to navigate the free market in 2024?...

Videos from security cameras will reveal aggression or...

Capresoca contracted care from its affiliates in the...

In the new year and new atmosphere, all...

The 20 is drawn, we must drink it...

Gender challenges in the era of automation and...

At Luppi ‘The Befana comes with books’: game...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy