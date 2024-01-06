OH! Manizales del Alma – EL PAÍS VALLENATO

“The city of open doors”, Manizales dresses in its best clothes to begin and receive the thousands of tourists who will enjoy its most famous cultural event, the Manizales fair, from January 5 to 14, a meeting around to tradition, which in its 67th version will make the entire people of Manizale vibrate.

International Coffee Reign, tango shows, bullfights, street parades, craft and gastronomic fairs among many more activities; It is what the city and its warm people have prepared for the fun of all attendees who will gather for ten unforgettable days around the Manizale fair.

As a fact worth highlighting, in the midst of the celebrations, tribute will be paid to the traditional muleteers with the holding of the International Trova Festival, while the long-awaited National Festival of Tunas will provide, as usual, its musical charm, and for lovers of other genres big surprises are also coming; many of them with SAYCO partners, as concerts are scheduled that will star renowned salsa, vallenato and popular music artists such as: Dora Libia, Raúl Santi, Nelson Velásquez, Fernando Burbano, Hébert Vargas, Los Inquietos del Vallenato, Luisito Muños, Mamba Negra, Daniel Celedón, Yeison Jiménez, Jean Carlos Centeno, Luis Alberto Posada, Jorge Celedón, Willy García and the Imperial Cuarteto, among many others, who will make the thousands of attendees dance and sing. Unquestionably, this Manizales fair promises to offer a unique experience, for all tourists and Manizaleños who will enjoy the hospitality and rich cultural tradition of the “city of open doors.”

