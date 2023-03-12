Home News ÖHB men’s team after 31:28 against Ukraine at EM 2024
News

by admin
The ÖHB selection won the qualifier in Linz against the Ukraine 31:28 (11:14), celebrated their fourth win in the fourth match in group 4 and thus has their EURO ticket fixed. In contrast to the 38:31 against the Ukrainians last Thursday, the Austrians had to fight hard this time.

Coach Ales Pajovic’s squad got off to a bad start, missed many sitters and also presented themselves as vulnerable on the defensive. Therefore, the guests went into the break with a three-goal cushion. After the change of sides, the home side fought doggedly in the first men’s international match in Linz for around eleven years.

However, the Ukraine proved to be an unpleasant opponent and even extended the lead to 22:17. After that, the ÖHB team played big and scored six goals in a row. With that, the game was tipped, the Austrians continuously increased their lead and never let the lead be taken away from them.

