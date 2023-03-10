the governor of Ohio, Mike DeWinehas asked Congress to reexamine some federal railroad regulations after the derailment of a train carrying hazardous materials in his state caused an explosion that sent toxic chemicals into the air and nearby waterways.

At a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, DeWinea Republican, said he had been told the rail company was not legally required to alert anyone in Ohio about the toxic load because only some of the wagons of the train of Norfolk Southern that derailed earlier this month were carrying hazardous materials.

“Frankly, if this is true, and I’ve been told it’s true, this is absurd,” he said. DeWine. “Congress needs to take a look at how these things are handled.”

DeWine He did not elaborate on the specific regulation he was referring to, but his comments come amid growing questions about whether rollbacks in federal rail safety regulations were to blame for the Feb. 3 derailment near the border. Ohio–Pennsylvania of about 50 freight train cars, 10 of which were carrying hazardous chemicals.

Days after the initial accident, which sparked a huge fire near the town of East Palestine, railway staff carried out a “controlled release” of toxic chemicals from some of the derailed carriages that were at risk of exploding, sending an ominous column of black smoke into the sky.

Speaking with several state health and safety officials in Columbus, DeWine it also sought to address growing health and safety concerns expressed by some local residents, who have reported strange smells, burning eyes and sick animals, despite being assured it was safe to return to their homes. DeWine He called for a full evacuation of the area last Monday, before the state said it was safe for everyone to return two days later.

When asked if he would return home if he lived in east palestine, DeWine He replied, “Look, I think I’d drink the bottle of water and continue to find out what the air tests show. I would be alert and worried, but I think I would probably go back home.”

“I understand your skepticism and your anger,” the governor said, referring to the affected residents. “And, you know, if I lived in the community, I would be angry too. [Norfolk Southern] caused this problem, they’re going to be held accountable.”

DeWine said he spoke with the CEO of Norfolk Southern, who “gave me his word and his commitment” that the railway company would remain in East Palestine until the derailment damage was completely cleaned up. On Monday, the Environmental Protection Agency sent a letter to Norfolk Southern in which he claimed that he had failed to properly remove contaminated soil at the accident site in his effort to get the railway reopened.

Shortly after the press conference of DeWinePennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, sent a letter to Norfolk Southern in which he expressed his “serious concern” about the management of the accident. Shapiro’s accusations included the claim that the company caused confusion with his response, provided inaccurate information about the impact of the chemical release, and failed to explore alternative courses of action.

At a Tuesday afternoon press conference, officials from the state of Ohio they said they were unconcerned by anecdotal reports of residents developing symptoms such as headaches, sore throats and rashes, while dismissing reports of dead cattle.

Dr. Bruce T. Vanderhoff, director of the Department of Health of OhioHe said that while it was possible residents were smelling some of the chemicals at low levels and experiencing common symptoms, “air sampling in that area really isn’t pointing toward an air source for this.”

“Everything we’ve gathered so far really points to very low measurements, if any,” Vanderhoff said. “And what I would encourage people who are having these symptoms to do is No. 1: Contact your health care provider. And No. 2: Call your local hotline to let them know you’re experiencing this. So a team can go out and check their surroundings.”

Brian Baldridge, who heads the state Department of Agriculture, said, “There’s nothing that we’ve seen in the ranching community that worries the state.” However, he encouraged residents to see their local veterinarians if their animals exhibited symptoms.

The Department of Natural Resources of Ohio stated that while 3,500 fish died immediately after the derailment, “the number of fish or aquatic creatures killed does not appear to have increased since the first two days of the derailment.” So wildlife officials have been there every day on the scene, working with the contractors that are in the water, doing the net sampling, doing the estimates. And we will continue to monitor and observe what happens and eventually hold those responsible to account for the loss of wildlife in the area.”

Railroad employees are hoping that the attention paid to the latest derailment will help rally public support for a change in the way business is done. Matt Weaver, legislative director at Ohio of the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (BMWED-IBT), told Yahoo News that he thought “derailments are much more common than the public realizes,” adding that “of the only What is being talked about is those who can be denounced before the Federal Railroad Administration».

Asked for the answer of Biden and the US Department of Transportation, Weaver said that seemed insufficient, adding: “They should attack while the iron is hot and enforce these rules and make things safer.”

He added: “I think maybe [el Secretario de Transporte, Pete Buttigieg] has dropped the ball here. Let’s do an investigation, have the NTSB produce a report, and find out how we can make things better. And I think not getting a response from the Department of Transportation and even from the administration is a bit frustrating.”

Railroad unions have been especially critical of Buttigieg, who did not issue a statement on the Feb. 3 accident until the evening of Feb. 13. He then began a series of tweets writing: “I continue to be concerned about the aftermath of the February 3 train derailment near East Palestine, OH, and the effects on families in the ten days since their lives were turned upside down through no fault of their own.” some”.

The well-known environmental activist Erin Brockovich was also critical of the White House of Biden, writing Monday night: “Doing better than its predecessor is not doing enough. The administration Biden You need to get more involved in this train wreck. [de Ohio] now. We are counting on you to break the chain of administration after administration of turning a blind eye. GET INVOLVED NOW.”

DeWine was more positive about the federal response, saying that Biden I had called him last week. “She told me that she just wanted to make sure that whatever I needed from the federal government would be supplied to me,” she said, “and she told me to call her personally if there was anything we needed right now.”

Weaver said one change that would help is a mandatory upgrade to electronic braking systems over current mechanical air brakes, which date back to the 19th century. And he added: “The government should require them to do better. Let’s make things safe for the public and workers.”

Another problem pointed out in recent years by rail workers is the use of Precision Timed Railroad, which results in longer trains with more cars and less time for inspections.

It has also led to major cuts in the number of railway workers, complicating train scheduling. Railroad unions nearly went on strike on these grounds last year, but Congress and the administration Biden they were forced to return to work, which disappointed many union leaders.

“With the number of workers decimated by Precision Scheduled Railroading (PSR), we are suffering with deferred maintenance, we are not doing preventative maintenance on track bridges and buildings, and we do not have enough manpower. to do the job. I think they’ve cut the extra headcount,” Weaver said, referring to the pool of workers used to support regular employees.

“So transportation is really suffering from being on call all the time. The lack of rest and well-defined work times is a big problem for train crews.”

ENLACE ORIGINAL: Ohio governor calls on D.C. to address ‘absurd’ train regulations after toxic derailment (yahoo.com)

SEE MORE AT https://entornointeligente.com/