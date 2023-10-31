Home » Ohio Social Worker Accused of Sexual Abuse Threatens Lives of Victim’s Family
Ohio Social Worker Arrested for Sexual Abuse of Minor, Threatens Violence

OHIO.- An Ohio social worker is facing multiple charges after being accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old boy under her care and later storming the boy’s home with a gun, threatening to kill the teen’s mother and herself.

Payton Shires, a 24-year-old social worker from Mount Sterling, was charged with illegal sexual conduct with a minor on October 6 after admitting to the disturbing behavior during a call with the boy’s mother and Columbus detectives. However, Shires found herself in deeper trouble when she turned up at the teen’s home with a gun on Thursday evening.

According to reports, the child’s mother was outside the residence but noticed Shires on the porch through the doorbell camera. Responding officers arrived at the scene to find Shires seated with a gun pointed at her head and her finger on the trigger. She reportedly shouted that she was going to commit suicide.

In addition to the sexual abuse charges, Shires has also been charged with intimidating a victim of a crime and intimidating a witness to a crime. It was revealed that she was previously employed by the National Youth Defense Program, a group that assists families involved in the foster care system. It remains unclear if Shires was assigned to the child through this program.

The boy’s mother had contacted the police on September 27 after discovering inappropriate text messages between her son and Shires. During the investigation, authorities allegedly found images of the boy and Shires engaged in sexual contact. The boy admitted to having sexual relations with Shires on at least two occasions in September.

Shires was initially held on $500,000 bail, which she posted on October 12. However, her bail has since been revoked, and she will remain incarcerated until her next court appearance, scheduled for November 6.

This shocking case highlights the importance of vigilant monitoring and immediate reporting of any suspected abuse involving minors. Authorities are urging anyone with information related to this case to come forward.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or visit their website at suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

