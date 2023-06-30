Ohtani, Trout, and Freeman sortie, All-Star selection confirmed :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

Major League All-Star Game to be held on July 12

[애너하임=AP/뉴시스] Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels hits the base after hitting a two-run home run (season 29) in the bottom of the 9th inning against the Chicago White Sox in the 2023 Major League Baseball (MLB) held at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California on the 29th (local time) It is spinning. Ohtani went 3-for-1 with 2 RBI, 1 run and 2 walks as the team lost 7-9. 2023.06.30.

[서울=뉴시스]Reporter Park Yoon-seo = The starting lineup for the ‘Festival of the Stars’ Major League (MLB) All-Star game has been confirmed.

MLB.com announced the results of the second round of voting for the 2023 All-Star Game on the 30th (Korean time). Excluding Shohei Ohtani (LA Angels), who received the most votes in the American League, and Ronald Acuña Jr. (Atlanta Braves), who received the most votes in the National League, 20 All-Stars were revealed in the first round of voting.

The American League infield consisted of first baseman Yandi Dias (Tampa Bay Rays), catcher Yona Haim, second baseman Marcus Simian, third baseman Josh Young, and shortstop Corey Seager (Texas Rangers). Mike Trout (LA Angels), Aaron Judge (New York Yankees), and Randy Arosarena (Tampa Bay Rays) are in charge of the outfield, and Ohta is the designated hitter.

Regular customer Trout was selected as an All-Star for the 11th time in his personal career and the 10th in fan voting. Judge enjoyed an All-Star selection despite being on the disabled list with a toe injury. Seager, Arozarena, and rookie Young step on the All-Star Game stage for the first time.

In the National League, catcher Sean Murphy, shortstop Orlando Arcia (Atlanta Braves), first baseman Freddie Freeman (LA Dodgers), second baseman Luis Araes (Miami Marlins), and third baseman Nolan Arenado (St. Louis Cardinals) are in charge. The three outfielders are Acuña Jr. (Atlanta Braves), Mookie Betts (LA Dodgers), and Corbin Carroll (Arizona Diamondbacks), and the designated hitter role is handled by JD Martinez (LA Dodgers).

By fan vote, Arenado became an All-Star five times, and Freeman and Betts each four times. Murphy, Arcia, and rookie Carol will face their first All-Star game.

Texas, the leader of the American League West, produced the most four, while the National League Dodgers and Atlanta each produced three.

The starting pitchers for the two league All-Star Games have not yet been revealed. Ohtani, who doubled as a pitcher in the All-Star Game for two consecutive years, is considered a candidate for the American League starting pitcher.

Meanwhile, the Major League All-Star Game will be held at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington, USA at 9 am on July 12.

