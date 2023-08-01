OIC resolution against growing incidents of Islamophobia approved

The 18th Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) adopted a comprehensive resolution expressing deep concern over the growing incidence of intolerance, discrimination and Islamophobia.

According to the Pakistani Foreign Office, in this meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM), the United Nations Human Rights Council unanimously approved the resolution to prevent hatred, discrimination, defamation and violence based on religion and belief. The importance of the eight-point action plan was reiterated.

All governments are urged to fully implement existing legal and administrative frameworks or enact new legislation to protect all individuals from hatred and violence based on religion and belief.

The extraordinary meeting was called to discuss the recurring incidents of desecration of the Quran that have hurt the sentiments of Muslims around the world.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in his address to the 18th Extraordinary Session of the OICCCFM, strongly condemned the hateful acts of Islamophobia and desecration of the Holy Quran.

He emphasized that ‘these actions and the permission to carry them out, do not fall under the category of freedom of expression.’

The foreign minister reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to work together with OIC member states, particularly Jeddah, Geneva and New York, to raise concerns about the burning of the Holy Quran and its desecration.

He welcomed the adoption of the resolutions on interfaith dialogue and renouncing religious hatred in the UN Human Rights Council and the UN General Assembly.

He also emphasized on promoting inter-faith harmony and peaceful co-existence.

The foreign minister reiterated his proposal earlier this year on the International Day to Combat Islamophobia to draw up an action plan to appoint a UN special envoy to combat Islamophobia and hold perpetrators accountable. This will include the establishment of a judicial mechanism.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wrote on social media website X:

“I received a call from the Danish Foreign Minister, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, and I expressed my deep concern over the recent incidents of desecration of the Holy Quran in Denmark and other European countries.”

"I participated in the 18th Extraordinary Session of the OIC-CFM held today, in a virtual format, and shared Pakistan's grave concern on the recurrent incidents of the desecration of the Holy Quran. I welcomed the worldwide condemnation of these abhorrent acts."

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wrote: ‘I also emphasized the need to stop Islamophobic actions that hurt the sentiments of Muslims around the world, promote interfaith harmony and religious tolerance.’

