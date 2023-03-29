Oil prices rose for the third day in early Asian trade today, Wednesday, as the suspension of some exports from Iraqi Kurdistan raised concern about the scarcity of supply, and market sentiment improved with calming fears of a banking crisis.

Brent crude futures rose 42 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $79.07 a barrel by 0046 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 59 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $73.79 a barrel.

“Investors’ appetite for risk is still supported by concerns about the scarcity of supplies in the Kurdistan region of Iraq and relief in financial markets worried about banking sector turmoil,” said Satoru Yoshida, a commodities analyst at Rakuten Securities.

Oil prices rose after Iraq was forced to stop exporting about 450,000 barrels per day from the northern Iraqi Kurdistan region via Turkey, after a ruling in an arbitration case confirmed that Baghdad’s approval was necessary to ship the oil.

First Citizens Bankers’ announcement on Monday that it would take over the deposits and loans of the collapsed Silicon Valley Bank sparked optimism about the state of the banking sector.

Prices were also supported by a drawdown in US crude oil inventories last week.

Market sources pointed to figures released by the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday, saying that US crude oil inventories fell by about 6.1 million barrels in the week ending March 24. Gasoline stocks fell by about 5.9 million barrels, while distillate stocks rose by about 550 thousand barrels.

