Oil giant Saudi Aramco’s profits fell sharply | Economy | .a week

rising interest rates, a slowing economy and the threat of recession. All these factors contributed to the almost twenty percent drop in profits of the largest company in the world, the Saudi Arabian oil giant Saudi Aramco. The mining company achieved a net profit of 32 billion US dollars in the first quarter of this year. It thus confirmed the expectations of analysts who predicted a slowdown in business and a drop in profits. The oil industry is particularly disadvantaged by a slowing economy, in which significantly less fossil fuels are consumed than in an economy that is fully up and running.

The result represents a significantly lower profit than twelve months ago. In the same period of the previous year, Saudi Aramco booked a profit for the first quarter of up to 39 billion USD.