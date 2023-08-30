Home » Oil in the US registers a sharp drop of 10.6 million barrels
News

Oil in the US registers a sharp drop of 10.6 million barrels

by admin
Oil in the US registers a sharp drop of 10.6 million barrels

Commercial oil reserves in the United States registered a sharp drop last week, well above what analysts expected, according to data published on Wednesday by the US Energy Information Agency (EIA).

In the week ending August 25, these reserves lost 10.6 million barrels (mb) to settle at 422.9 mb.

Analysts had expected a drop of 2.2 mb according to the consensus compiled by Bloomberg.

See also  The Hebei Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision issued a notice to seriously investigate and deal with the corruption and "protective umbrella" behind Chen Mouzhi and other suspected evil organizations.

You may also like

Former Vice Minister of the United Front Work...

Bavaria election 2023: You must bring these documents...

Idalia: Florida Braces for the Destructive Category 4...

Orange source of fiber and vitamin C –...

They request a hearing on compliance with the...

Chasing the Dream of Shali: Expanding Opportunities in...

Bankruptcies foreseeable: – “Corona aid a single catastrophe”

Municipality of Hernandarias faces beautification and painting of...

Aging Water Pipe Causes Flooding in New York’s...

Japan donated equipment to Rosario Pumarejo Hospital

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy