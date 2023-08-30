Oil in the US registers a sharp drop of 10.6 million barrels

0
Commercial oil reserves in the United States registered a sharp drop last week, well above what analysts expected, according to data published on Wednesday by the US Energy Information Agency (EIA).
In the week ending August 25, these reserves lost 10.6 million barrels (mb) to settle at 422.9 mb.
Analysts had expected a drop of 2.2 mb according to the consensus compiled by Bloomberg.
