Oil is “irreplaceable in the future” and its global demand will continue to rise, says OPEC

The Secretary General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Haitham al Ghais, declared on Monday that world demand for oil will increase to 110 million barrels per day in 2045 and that this figure will represent about 29% of the sources of energy by then, even though renewables will play a bigger role in the future.

“Oil is irreplaceable for the foreseeable future,” Al Ghais said during the Energy Asia energy conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. He also stressed that not investing in oil projects “will only lead to energy chaos.”

Al Ghais, who earlier this month called for improving refining capacity around the world, in the context of rapidly growing sales of crude oil products, stressed that global energy demand will increase by 23% until 2045. .

Although renewable energies such as gas, hydropower, nuclear, hydrogen and biomass will play a much larger role in the future, oil will continue to be an integral part of all these sources, says the OPEC Secretary General, claiming that the economy is more than doubling and the world population will reach 9.5 billion people by 2045.

“Half a billion people are expected to move to cities around the world as the global economy continues to expand,” Al Ghais said, adding that in this context, the world will need more oil and meeting this demand requires investment and an unprecedented collaboration.

“For the oil industry alone, some $12.1 trillion, or more than $500 billion, is required to be invested every year from now until 2045,” he explained. In addition, he stressed that while more energy must continue to be brought to the world, he also recognizes the need to reduce emissions and decarbonize using global best practices and cutting-edge technologies.

For its part, the International Energy Agency (IEA) reported on June 14 that global oil demand will slow down and increase by 6% in 2028 compared to 2022, amounting to 105.7 million barrels per day. However, it also indicates that some economies will continue to post growth and that 75% of the growth in global oil demand will come from Asia. Al Ghais joins this judgment, who expressed that “Asia is at the heart” of the global energy future. with RT

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

