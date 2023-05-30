Home » Oil is rising amid expectations that the US debt ceiling agreement will increase demand for crude
News

Oil is rising amid expectations that the US debt ceiling agreement will increase demand for crude

by admin
Oil is rising amid expectations that the US debt ceiling agreement will increase demand for crude

Oil prices rose on Tuesday amid expectations that the debt ceiling agreement in the United States, the world‘s largest oil consumer, will increase demand for crude.

But fears of an increase in interest rates and that OPEC + will leave production quotas unchanged limited the gains.

Brent crude futures rose 35 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $77.42 a barrel by 0145 GMT, after rising 12 cents on Monday.

US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 53 cents to $73.20 a barrel, up 0.7 percent from Friday’s close.

While the debt ceiling agreement has spurred buying of riskier assets such as commodities, major oil producers will meet on June 4 with no clarity on whether to deepen production cuts amid the general slump in prices since mid-April.

In addition, US interest rates are expected to rise further, which may hamper economic growth and thus demand for oil.

“Investors have shifted their attention to the outcome of the OPEC+ meeting early next week amid conflicting messages from major oil producers,” said Toshitaka Tazawa, an analyst at Fujitomi Securities.

“The US debt ceiling agreement has boosted risk appetite, but investors are reluctant to increase buying amid concerns about inflation and the possibility of further interest rate increases,” he added.

US President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reached an agreement over the weekend to suspend the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling and limit government spending for the next two years.

Investors are also watching closely whether the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, in what is known as OPEC +, will change their production quotas.

See also  Union doubts that the planned heating rules are legally secure

In April, Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ members announced further oil production cuts of about 1.2 million barrels per day, bringing the total volume of the bloc’s cuts to 3.66 million barrels per day, according to Reuters calculations.

You may also like

Millions of heaters will reach the replacement obligation...

D2/J24: the JCA bat Agouwa en overture

Valledupar beat Cortuluá and dreams of the Ascent...

++ Live blog: Russia reports drone attack on...

Important information from the President of the CENI...

They will make payments from Colombia Mayor

US lawyer uses ChatGPT in court and causes...

Not Huida, TSMC AI Gold Rush and these...

Rappi joins the low price revolution of the...

China’s epidemic resurgence The State Council rarely responds...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy