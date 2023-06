Oil prices jumped by more than $2 a barrel in early Asian trading.

Brent crude futures rose $2.29, or 3 percent, to record $78.42 a barrel at 2219 GMT, after earlier hitting a session high of $78.73 a barrel.

US West Texas Intermediate crude rose $2.27, or 3.2 percent, to record $74.01 a barrel, after touching the highest level for the day at $75.06 a barrel.

