Oil prices rose amid expectations of a decline in US crude supplies

Oil prices rose amid expectations of a decline in US crude supplies

Oil prices rose slightly in early trading today, Tuesday, after falling in the previous session due to less-than-expected growth of the Chinese economy, at a time when investors expected a decline in US crude supplies.

Brent crude rose 11 cents to $78.61 a barrel by 0017 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 15 cents to $74.30 a barrel.

Both benchmarks fell more than 1.5 percent on Monday.

Investors are awaiting data from the sector later on Tuesday that is expected to show that crude oil and derivatives inventories in the United States likely fell last week.

Meanwhile, data from the Energy Information Administration showed yesterday, Monday, that shale oil production in the United States is expected to decline by about 9.4 million barrels per day in August, which will be the first monthly decline since December 2022.

However, global supplies may be boosted by the resumption of production in two of the three Libyan oil fields that were suspended last week in protest of the kidnapping of a former finance minister.

