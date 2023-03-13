After the sinking of an oil tanker off the Philippines, a huge oil slick has spread off the coast of the province of Oriental Mindoro around 140 kilometers south of the capital Manila. More than 140,000 people have already been affected by the environmental disaster, either because they have lost their livelihood or are struggling with health consequences, local politicians said. The oil spill also reached the province of Antique and parts of the western province of Palawan, damaging algae farms there, among other things.

Helpers transport oil-polluted seaweed from the affected stretch of coast in Oriental Mindoro province

The tanker Princess Empress sank two weeks ago with 800,000 liters of industrial oil on board due to engine failure and rough seas. Since then, oil has been leaking from the ship, which is located off the coast of the city of Pola. The full extent of the environmental catastrophe is slowly becoming clear. “It’s a nightmare,” said Gloria Ramos, vice president of the marine conservation organization Oceana Philippines.

The oil spill kills everything, not just the marine ecosystems but also the livelihoods of local residents. “There are also health implications for people,” Ramos added. Many tried to scrape off the oil with their bare hands. “But it’s very dangerous because it can cause kidney and liver disease. That’s how toxic the oil is,” Ramos warned.

The tanker is still leaking, as the provincial governor of Oriental Mindoro, Humerlito Dolor, said. The owner is working to seal the leak. Dolor put the economic losses at the equivalent of more than 1.5 million euros. “The damage in the province is quite severe. The hardest hit are fishermen and their families, as well as fish and fishing gear vendors.” Many animals have already died.

Coast Guard employees with oil booms intended to contain the oil slick off the coast of the town of Pola

According to the Philippine Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, up to 20,000 hectares of coral reefs, 9,900 hectares of mangroves and 6,000 hectares of seagrass have been affected by the oil spill. Environmentalists fear that the oil slick could spread to Isla Verde Strait. The strait between the islands of Luzon and Mindoro is considered to be one of the most biodiverse marine habitats anywhere.

