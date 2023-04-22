Oil well exploded in Barrancabermeja and left injured

A serious emergency situation was experienced during the afternoon of this April 22 in Barrancabermeja, Santander, after an oil well registered an explosion that so far has injured 5 people.

The events reportedly took place in Pozo Tesoro 29, located in the Lizama sector, municipality of San Vicente de Chucurí. Same as would be operated by Serinco Drilling Company as reported by Ecopetrol.

“Ecopetrol activated the Contingency Plan and transferred those affected to different medical centers in Barrancabermeja. Likewise, the production firefighting equipment and refinery are on site and controlling the situation”, the Colombian oil company said in a statement.

Through social networks, several videos were released in which it is evident the force of the flames that reached several meters in height and unleashed panic among the witnesses in the area.