by admin
Oil well exploded in Barrancabermeja and left injured

Credits:
Freepik

A serious emergency situation was experienced during the afternoon of this April 22 in Barrancabermeja, Santander, after an oil well registered an explosion that so far has injured 5 people.

The events reportedly took place in Pozo Tesoro 29, located in the Lizama sector, municipality of San Vicente de Chucurí. Same as would be operated by Serinco Drilling Company as reported by Ecopetrol.

“Ecopetrol activated the Contingency Plan and transferred those affected to different medical centers in Barrancabermeja. Likewise, the production firefighting equipment and refinery are on site and controlling the situation”, the Colombian oil company said in a statement.

Through social networks, several videos were released in which it is evident the force of the flames that reached several meters in height and unleashed panic among the witnesses in the area.

Meanwhile, the authorities attend to the emergency, it is about analyzing the causes that generated said emergency.

Who is the new president of Ecopetrol?

After a long conclave of the Ecopetrol Board of Directors, the name of the one who will be the new president of the state oil company was known: Ricardo Roa Barragán.

Once the decision was made, the new manager stated that “I want to thank all the members of the Board of Directors for the vote of confidence they have placed in me by appointing me as the new president of Ecopetrol.”

Ricardo Roa Barragán, new president of Ecopetrol

In his public letter, the new director pointed out that, under his leadership, Colombia will have energy security and equity, a promise that is not small considering the energy transition process led by Minister Irene Vélez.

See also  Bugatti Chiron, the luxurious car that will roll through the streets of Medellín

Roa Barragán graduated as a mechanical engineer from the National University and is a specialist in engineering management systems from the Pontificia Universidad Javeriana.

New president of Ecopetrol, close to Petro?

He was general manager of the Colombia Humana Movement and of the Grupo Energía de Bogotá during the mayoralty of Gustavo Petro, leadership credentials in large-scale projects.

In other professional experiences, he officiated as president of Transportadora de Gas Internacional and as manager of Empresa Energía de Honduras.

