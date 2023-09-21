Oklahoma Executes Inmate Anthony Sanchez for 1996 Murder of University Student

Oklahoma Executes Inmate for 1996 Murder of University Dance Student

Norman, Oklahoma – In a long-awaited conclusion to a chilling murder case, Oklahoma executed inmate Anthony Sanchez on Thursday for the 1996 rape and murder of University of Oklahoma dance student Juli Busken. The case had remained unsolved for years until DNA from the crime scene was finally matched to Sanchez, who was serving time for robbery at the time.

Sanchez, 44, was pronounced dead at 10:19 AM following a three-drug injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. What made Sanchez’s case unique was his decision to forgo submitting a clemency application to the state Board of Pardons and Paroles, which many believed was his last chance to save his life.

Busken, a 21-year-old Benton, Arkansas native, was abducted on December 20, 1996, in the parking lot of her apartment in Norman. Her body was found later that day near Stanley Draper Lake in Oklahoma City. She had been tied up, raped, and shot in the head. Busken’s tragic murder sent shockwaves through the University of Oklahoma community, where she was memorialized with a dance scholarship in her name.

It was not until years later that DNA evidence found on Busken’s clothing was compared to Sanchez’s genetic profile. This critical piece of evidence led to his conviction and subsequent death sentence in 2006. Despite his professed innocence, Sanchez chose not to pursue clemency, citing his skepticism of the parole board’s recommendation process.

While Sanchez’s former attorneys blamed his spiritual advisor, Reverend Jeff Hood, for influencing his decision, his new attorney, Eric Allen of Columbus, Ohio, had requested a stay of execution from federal court. Allen claimed he needed more time to review additional evidence in the case. However, the US Supreme Court rejected the request, paving the way for Thursday’s execution.

Throughout his time on death row, Sanchez consistently maintained his innocence. In a phone call earlier this year, he denounced the DNA evidence, calling it “fake” and distanced himself from Busken’s murder. The Oklahoma Attorney General, Gentner Drummond, countered Sanchez’s claims, stating that the DNA evidence “unequivocally” linked him to the crime.

The case has not been without its controversies. A private investigator hired by an anti-death penalty group raised concerns about potential DNA contamination and miscommunication regarding the strength of the evidence. However, former Cleveland County District Attorney Tim Kuykendall, who prosecuted Sanchez, asserted that all evidence pointed to Sanchez’s guilt.

Oklahoma has resumed carrying out the death penalty this year after a six-year moratorium due to concerns over the state’s execution methods. Richard Glossip, an inmate who was set to be executed in 2015, narrowly escaped his fate when officials realized they had received the wrong lethal drug. The state has since worked to rectify these issues.

The execution of Anthony Sanchez brings closure to a dark chapter in both the University of Oklahoma community and the state as a whole. As the state moves forward, the memory of Juli Busken will live on, her legacy forever entwined with the dance scholarship in her name.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

