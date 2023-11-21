Oklahoma Offers Tax Relief for Family Caregivers: Up to $3,000 Credit Available

Oklahoma Introduces Tax Credit for Family Caregivers

In a pioneering move, Oklahoma has become the first state in the country to provide tax relief for unpaid family caregivers. The Caregiver Care Act, passed during this year’s legislative session, aims to help ease the financial burden on caregivers who often bear out-of-pocket expenses while caring for their family members.

Starting in 2024, eligible caregivers will have the opportunity to claim a tax credit of up to $3,000.00 USD, which can significantly reduce their future tax bill. The credit is specifically designed to cover the expenses incurred by family caregivers and will be especially beneficial for those caring for veterans or individuals with dementia disorders.

The requirements to be eligible for the tax credit include the person being cared for being 62 years old or older and needing help with at least two activities of daily living. The caregiver must also have a blood or emotional relationship with the person they are caring for, such as being a dependent, parent, or spouse.

Additionally, the caregiver’s adjusted gross income at the federal level must be less than $50,000.00 USD, or less than $100,000.00 USD for a couple filing jointly. The maximum credit is $2,000.00 USD, with a higher amount of $3,000.00 USD available for those caring for veterans or individuals with dementia disorders.

Oklahoma’s implementation of this tax credit reflects a growing recognition of the invaluable role that family caregivers play in the healthcare system. It is hoped that this initiative will provide much-needed financial relief to those who dedicate their time and resources to caring for their loved ones.

The tax credit will be available for the 2024 fiscal year, giving caregivers time to prepare before they file their tax returns in 2025. This marks a significant and positive step in recognizing and supporting the efforts of family caregivers, with the hope that other states will follow suit in providing similar financial relief.

