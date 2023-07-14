Home » Ökotest: Good deodorant without aluminum is not a question of price
Ökotest: Good deodorant without aluminum is not a question of price

Ökotest bought 34 perfumed deodorant sprays in fresh scents. Nine of them are certified natural cosmetics. The price range for 75 milliliters is from 36 cents to 7.64 euros.

Based on the mandatory ingredient lists for the manufacturers, the testers compared whether the manufacturers used controversial and/or questionable ingredients such as PEG/PEG derivatives, plastic compounds such as silicones or the antioxidant butylhydroxytoluene (BHT) in the deodorants. In the laboratory, Ökotest had the products tested for formaldehyde/formaldehyde splitters, allergy-causing fragrances, artificial musk fragrances, the denaturing agent diethyl phthalate (DEP) and the controversial substance group of halogenated organic compounds. A laboratory searched for environmentally harmful PVC/PVDC/chlorinated compounds in the packaging.

For deodorants with an explicitly advertised duration of action of 24 or 48 hours, Ökotest asked the suppliers for relevant evidence. If the providers then did not present a study, they could not get more than “inadequate” in the test result Further defects. Ökotest also deducted grades where the individual results of the various test subjects were missing or where particular weak points were noticed in the study.

Source: Ökotest

