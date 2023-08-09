OKS architects wins the competition to enhance the fortress of Castiglione del Lago

A silent and environmentally friendly intervention, moved by the desire to reinterpret the place by adapting it to the new functions expressed by the municipal administration of Castiglione del Lago, the small village in the province of Perugia which, seeing its potential as an arena for public shows, had banned last March a design competition.

The area, highly heterogeneous and characterized by the coexistence of elements from different eras and civilizations, has thus led the study OKS architects – founded by Eugenio Salvetti and Luca Scollo – to develop a project interpreting the patrimonial emergencies, constraints and elements of different eras and civilizations, reworking these elements in a contemporary perspective, with compatible, recognizable and reversible choices.

Through the use of a new draining flooring and the definition of the space with the introduction of corten elements, the main entrance to the area is completely redeveloped. The ancient function of enclosed garden it is found, however, in the main lines of the paths and in the different vocation of the spaces, creating two environments: the tree-lined foyer and the theater gardenconnected by a raised area which is both an element of visual separation, access and connection to the arena.

the tree-lined foyer shows a path made of wood that acts as a connecting element between the existing historical elements – such as the ruins of the church preserved and enhanced through the creation of a wooden deck, raised and detached from the masonry to be equipped with tables and chairs – and the new interventions – including the ticket office and toilets, integrated by a new wooden roof and the coffee book, built from scratch. the theatrical garden, made up of the new arena, is instead conceived as a flexible and adaptable space according to the various needs, from theatrical performances to open-air cinema, presentations and conferences, or simply for resting and socializing during the day.

The new arena follows the natural course of the land and gives rise to an almost natural staircase suitable for hosting 1175 seats (including 6 for the disabled), to be built with draining stabilized earth with seats in local stone blocks, which are inserted into the ground, creating a continuous relationship between vegetable and mineral components.

The band of connection between the tree-lined foyer and the theatrical garden therefore appears as a perceptive device that separates the two spaces through the movement of the ground, defining the accesses to the arena thanks to “metal blades” that physically and visually direct the spectator while mitigating noise disturbance.

From a sustainability point of view, the project involves the use of eco-sustainable, natural and recycled materials also in the furnishing elements: wood and stabilized earth for the paths, stone for the seats, corten for furnishings and finishes, while the volumes will be created using easily removable dry construction systems. Last but not least, the planting of autochthonous shrub species, aimed at increasing the biodiversity of the site and chosen on the basis of their rusticity characteristics in order to avoid, therefore, interventions of care after the engraftment phase.

