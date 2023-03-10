Home News OKX Wallet Integrates its 50th Blockchain, Paving the Way for a More Seamless Web3 Experience Seite 1
News

OKX Wallet Integrates its 50th Blockchain, Paving the Way for a More Seamless Web3 Experience Seite 1

by admin
OKX Wallet Integrates its 50th Blockchain, Paving the Way for a More Seamless Web3 Experience Seite 1
  • OKX integrates 50 total blockchains across its Web3 product offering, compatible with the OKX Wallet, DEX, NFT Marketplace, Yield and dApps
  • To celebrate the 50 Chains’ milestone, OKX is also launching a USDT airdrop campaign giveaway for users who download OKX Wallet, refer new users to OKX and share news of the campaign on
    social media

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — OKX, the world‘s second-largest crypto
exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, today announced the successful integration of 50 different blockchains across its Web3 product offering, marking a major step
forward for its vision of creating the industry’s most advanced and inclusive Web3 ecosystem.

See also  Euthanasia: Marche quadriplegic case, "still delays"

You may also like

Civil protection: At the NRW warning day on...

The most prominent Sudanese newspaper headlines issued in...

The new airline that arrived in Colombia with...

Tianjin promulgated the “Thirteen Measures for Investment Promotion”...

Farmers now have to invest billions

BTS Suga X IU, Possibility of Second Collaboration…...

Who deserves tributes?

China’s People’s Congress re-elected Xi for another five...

The city of Tetouan embraces cinematic love

Preventive closure of Gorgona Island

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy