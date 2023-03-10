10
VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — OKX, the world‘s second-largest crypto
- OKX integrates 50 total blockchains across its Web3 product offering, compatible with the OKX Wallet, DEX, NFT Marketplace, Yield and dApps
- To celebrate the 50 Chains’ milestone, OKX is also launching a USDT airdrop campaign giveaway for users who download OKX Wallet, refer new users to OKX and share news of the campaign on
social media
exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, today announced the successful integration of 50 different blockchains across its Web3 product offering, marking a major step
forward for its vision of creating the industry’s most advanced and inclusive Web3 ecosystem.