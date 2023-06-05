Olaf Scholz visits the Warnemünde naval base | > – News

Status: 05.06.2023 10:41 a.m Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) came to Rostock-Warnemünde to get an idea of ​​the German Navy. After a visit from the command, the top politician can expect exercises at sea.

Chancellor Scholz is getting a comprehensive picture of the capabilities of the German Navy for the first time today. He will first visit the naval command in Rostock and then watch various exercises off the Baltic Sea coast from the frigate “Mecklenburg-Vorpommern”.

France and Spain join in

A submarine, a corvette and a minesweeper from the Bundeswehr are involved in the exercises. The French fleet tanker “Somme” and the Spanish frigate “Alvaro de Bazan” are also to take part. In addition, Eurofighters and Tornados of the Luftwaffe will be present at manoeuvres. At the beginning of the year, Germany took over the leadership of NATO’s rapid reaction force, in which the Navy in the Baltic Sea is also involved.

Important naval location of the Federal Republic

Since 2012, the operations of the German Navy have been coordinated from their location in the Hanseatic City of Rostock, consisting of the Maritime Operation Center in the Hanseatic Barracks, the Warnemünde Naval Base and the Naval Arsenal. Five corvettes and two supply ships as well as 500 soldiers are stationed there. Two operational flotillas and the naval aviation command are subordinate to the naval command.

