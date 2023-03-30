Pension companies say that if the guarantees in the second pillar also apply to one-time withdrawals, they will value the savings very conservatively.

Deputy Peter Kremský suggested that the accelerated withdrawal of savings should not have a guarantee of the amount saved.

Parliament is to discuss it this week, along with other parliamentary proposals to fix the amendment to the law on the private pillar.

Savers in the second pillar will continue to have the opportunity to withdraw part of their retirement savings in one go, and they will not be charged for the accelerated withdrawal of money. However, if the amendment proposed by the OĽaNO movement passes in the parliament, it will not be covered by the guarantee of the amount saved.



MP Peter Kremský, together with other MPs for OĽaNO, reacted with their proposal to the objection of pension management companies (DSS), which fear that if people started withdrawing part of their pension savings at once and the markets fell, they would have to pay them a lot of money. Therefore, the savings in bond funds would be invested very conservatively and the returns would probably be even lower than before.