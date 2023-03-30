Home News OĽaNO, after the administrator’s reservation, suggested that for quick withdrawal of savings from II. the pillars did not pay the guarantees
News

OĽaNO, after the administrator’s reservation, suggested that for quick withdrawal of savings from II. the pillars did not pay the guarantees

by admin
OĽaNO, after the administrator’s reservation, suggested that for quick withdrawal of savings from II. the pillars did not pay the guarantees
  • Pension companies say that if the guarantees in the second pillar also apply to one-time withdrawals, they will value the savings very conservatively.
  • Deputy Peter Kremský suggested that the accelerated withdrawal of savings should not have a guarantee of the amount saved.
  • Parliament is to discuss it this week, along with other parliamentary proposals to fix the amendment to the law on the private pillar.

Savers in the second pillar will continue to have the opportunity to withdraw part of their retirement savings in one go, and they will not be charged for the accelerated withdrawal of money. However, if the amendment proposed by the OĽaNO movement passes in the parliament, it will not be covered by the guarantee of the amount saved.

MP Peter Kremský, together with other MPs for OĽaNO, reacted with their proposal to the objection of pension management companies (DSS), which fear that if people started withdrawing part of their pension savings at once and the markets fell, they would have to pay them a lot of money. Therefore, the savings in bond funds would be invested very conservatively and the returns would probably be even lower than before.

You need at least a standard subscription to read.

Are you a subscriber?

See also  Palermo, 16 years old, falls into a 10 m well: saved by the fire brigade

You may also like

Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Date

A great turnout for blood donation in various...

Garbage in the sewerage network caused an overflow...

On the first Ching Ming Festival after the...

“List for Lambach” sees water supply in danger

“Apples, pears, etc. are in full bloom 10...

This is how the votes of the health...

Lineups of the season: How Ancelotti let play

Pressburger Fight Club: One does not need to...

tied in Barranquilla and established itself within the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy