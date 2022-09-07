The review has returned successfully after a two-year stop for Covid. The highlight is the medieval shows and the performance of the ax throwers

AGAINST. Popular dances, music, gastronomy and entertainment characterized the thirteenth edition of the “Old crafts”, in Farra d’Alpago on Sunday. After the two-year stop, the traditional event that takes place all day in the streets of the town, is back to cheer the first Sunday of September: the most heartfelt and awaited party of the year, also thanks to the beautiful sunny day, filled up with visitors, to the great satisfaction of the organizers. The protagonists of the long festival are the arts, crafts, flavors and aromas of the Alpago of a time now consigned to history, but which maintains its roots firmly in memory and popular tradition. Motors of the initiative, as every year, the association “Vecchi Professions” of Farra and the numerous volunteers who managed a beautiful September day full of fun and taste with traditional alpagot dishes. Along the streets of the town, crowded with stands, there were demonstrations of how the “de na olta” trades were made, such as the “dairyman” and the “caregheta”, artistic workshops and historical settings, with the costumes and tools of the time.

«Unique moments of a simple and genuine past», the organizers commented with satisfaction at the end of the event. Several reasons for entertainment for the public, who flocked in large numbers, such as the shows of the medieval group Endrighetto di Bongaio and the launchers of “manere” (axes) of the Alpago. The old school has also been set up, complete with a desk and desks, to the sound of an ancient bell. A historical didactic post concerning the first and second world wars has also been placed in via Trieste. There was no lack of costumed ballets in the courtyards and the performance of the Monte Dolada choir, also for the benefit of the little ones. At the end, between two wings of the crowd, the parade of costumed figures took place, accompanied through the streets of the town by the Farra band.

This year the traditional manifestation of the “Old trades” also hosted four world champions of karate. An initiative organized by the Alpago paratroopers section with Luca Padovan, with compliments to the very young athletes by the municipal councilor Elisabetta Bortoluzzi, who on behalf of the Administration finally thanked all the members of the section for the excellent initiative and the association ” Vecchi Professions ”of Farra, together with all the volunteers,“ for the time and commitment they dedicate, every year, to the realization of this important event ”.Ezio Franceschini