“Old Earth-New Earth” is a metamorphosis of the world. The hope of a new era, free, natural and bright. This is an exhibition recently inaugurated at the Alonso Garcés Gallery, located in Carrera 5 #26B-92, La Macarena, where three rooms exhibit the poetic art of Lydia Azout, a Colombian artist who presents a selection of sculptures forged hand by hand and which will be open to the public until April 29.

Essence, earth, energy, water, movement, are the bases of these sculptures made of stainless steel. Pieces that in one way or another invite us to reflect on the inhabited world, the one that cries out for a conscious, alive and resplendent change.

Lydia Azout’s sculptures and installations convey her journey: “These metal circles show the need for change. The earth is in constant movement, first we present a dark, dense structure, where there is still nature but which has its challenges, somewhat difficult situations. It shows a dark world. Then the other side of the fragment is presented; a world we want to inhabit, a work with a lot of light, a very bright space, that’s why I used the silver circles”.

This is how the artist presents the metamorphosis of the earth to achieve a better world. Pieces that invite you to touch, to feel, to reflect on what you have experienced and what can be improved.

“The two suns come together in order to experience the change. What I am trying to do is bring the luminous world, the conscious world, closer to waking up and being able to make a new earth, where we can start, because we are asleep, hypnotized by everything that is happening to us”, highlights the artist, who He maintained for two years building the pieces that today rest in three rooms of the gallery.

Passion for art

In this way, Lydia shows her artistic sensitivity, her love for the land and her passion for art. She is recognized for her small and large format works in which she mixes aspects related to nature, geometry and spirituality.

The metamorphosis of the pieces also shows the liberation of the land, the awakening of its inhabitants and how it is coming out of its old helmet to become a new world.

“That is my message, through these foldable covers to be able to show the old earth and the new earth”, highlights Lydia, who has also taken part in numerous collective exhibitions, among which her first participation in 1985 stands out with “ 100 years of Colombian art”, presented at the Mambo. In addition, her works have been seen in Sãor Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Rome.

Lydia Azout’s work is based on sculpture with personal, spiritual, natural and social influences, for which she has used materials such as iron, rusty steel, corten steel, stainless steel, marble, fique cabuya and wood, which allow her to establish different views of materiality, since each one of them comes from the earth. One of the reasons for making her sculptures focuses on the constant search for sources, resources and influences such as spirituality and geometry.

The San Agustín Archaeological Park and the Lost City in the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta have inspired her to investigate the mysticism of ancestry. In the same way, it has been these spaces, and several of her that she has visited throughout her life in Peru, Mexico, Indonesia and Cambodia, which have favored her creativity and curiosity when preparing the works of her Likewise, her permanent contact with nature allows her to evoke the importance that spatiality and natural ecosystems had for pre-Hispanic cultures, who used the cosmos and rituals to protect and respect her environment. The foregoing stipulates the magical, energetic, ancestral and earthly touch of her work.

video installation

The exhibition also includes a video installation that shows the power of water, the Tayrona beach basins, and the connection to the land. Contemplating it is entering the serenity and calm of the depths of the sea. In eight minutes the viewer will have the sensation of playing with water.

“In this room I wanted to unite the water with the earth, because water has memory, it has gone through everything, so it has all that history for generations. I wanted to give an important place to the origin of life through this room”, describes the Colombian artist.

And finally, the experience of being inside the sea takes over room 3, through an immersive experience. Light, colors and images bring reality to the exhibition.

In the words of Colombian art critic Eduardo Serrano, “the shapes, colour, texture, weight and often ambitious dimensions of Lydia Azout’s works give them a perfectly visually discernible dynamism that is closely related to forces such as gravitational or magnetic, which are recognized as responsible for everything that happens in the universe.And consequently, his work is also closely related to the power and meanings of sacred geometry, since it is based on the deep connection that prevails in everything that exists”.

It should be noted that the exhibition is also part of Artbo’s agenda in April.