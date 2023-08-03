Home » old man died in Valledupar after falling into sewage ditch
old man died in Valledupar after falling into sewage ditch

After fighting for his life for more than 15 days in a Valledupar clinic, a sad outcome ended the story of Isidro Badillo, an elderly man who fell into an unprotected sewage ditch. The incident, which occurred on July 16 in the Cañaveral neighborhood of Aguachica, highlights the urgent need for security measures on the roads.

Badillo was riding his bicycle down a neighborhood street when he came across an unprotected sewage ditch. A signal stick in the drain failed to alert the old man, resulting in a fall that caused a severe blow to the head and general trauma. Despite medical efforts, his condition worsened and he was rushed to a clinic in Valledupar, where he died of serious injuries.

The community, shocked by the loss of Isidro Badillo, expressed their outrage and sadness at what they consider an avoidable tragedy. The lack of protection in the sewage ditches and the absence of gratings in the area have been a cause for concern for months, and according to the residents, they have repeatedly requested the intervention of the competent authorities without obtaining a response.

The story of Isidro Badillo is a call to attention about the importance of road safety and the need for urban infrastructure to be adequately protected. The community hopes that this sad incident will serve as a catalyst for concrete steps to be taken to prevent future similar tragedies.

BY EDITORIAL/EL PILÓN

