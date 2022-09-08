From 9 to 11 September the castle of Guiglia, a town in the province of Modena, hosts Gu.pho., The first Italian festival dedicated to vernacular photography, a genre that in recent years has been receiving more and more attention from artists and publishing houses.

By vernacular, in this case, we mean the set of images taken by non-professional photographers for personal use. Photos without artistic pretensions, but full of meanings: in addition to being a mirror of the era in which they were taken, they represent very powerful narrative mechanisms to discover true stories or stimulate their invention by those who are in their hands an album or a forgotten box.

The festival offers ten exhibitions of Italian and international authors who have created projects starting from found photos. One of these projects is Carlo and Luciana by Erik Kessels, Dutch artist and curator who has based his career on the reworking and re-appropriation of this type of material. Carlo and Luciana were a couple from Vignola, in the Modena area; the element that aroused Kessels’ curiosity is that, in their walks, they took turns photographing themselves in the same pose. From this funny ritual the author has obtained a book and a life-size exhibition that will be exhibited in Guiglia.

Redemptions by Ivana Marrone is instead a book that collects vintage photos bought by weight in a market in Rome. The journalist and videomaker let them be interpreted by the words of writers, journalists, musicians and various personalities of Italian culture and entertainment. And also Alessandro Treggiari juxtaposes images and writing in his Photographya series that reflects on the dedications written in the margin or on the back of the prints.

Finally, Claudia Grabowski has been collecting photos of women on a swing for twenty years, taken between the end of the nineteenth century and the first half of the twentieth century. His Women who swing (Donne che dondolano) speaks with humor and lightness of a piece of history of female emancipation. While The sea inside by Marco Trinchillo, a young photographer and musician from Cesena who died in 2021, is a selection of the negatives and slides that in recent years he had found in wineries and markets and then had printed for the project The photo found.

The other authors exhibited at Gu.pho. I’m Alcide Cozza with Pure talentAngel0 Camillieri with Immediately the starsIana Bors with Post-itAnna Michelotti with Maida and Sergio Smerieri with Kitchen essentials.