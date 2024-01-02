Old relatives | Message @ Archeology Online

When two people are biologically related, they share long stretches of DNA inherited from their last common ancestor. These almost identical genome sections are called IBD (“Identity by Descent”) segments. Up to the sixth degree of relationship – up to second or third cousins ​​or a great-great-great-great-grandparent – both relatives even have several IBD segments in common. Companies like 23andme and Ancestry routinely detect these segments in their customers’ genomes and use this signal to uniquely identify biological relatives in their databases.

In a new study, researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig and Harvard University in the USA have now developed a powerful new tool called “ancIBD” to detect these IBD segments in the genomes of people who were born hundreds of years ago. have lived for thousands or even tens of thousands of years. In order to meet the challenge that such old genomes are often very severely degraded and therefore of much poorer quality compared to modern DNA, the authors had to resort to the innovative “bag of tricks” and fill gaps in old genomes with modern reference DNA.

This innovation now opens up completely new possibilities for researchers to analyze ancient DNA data. “By pinpointing regions in the genome that individuals have in common, we can now detect pairs of relatives up to the sixth degree in ancient genomes, whereas previous methods based on determining average genomic similarities only found relatives up to the third degrees,” explains Yilei Huang, a first author of the study and doctoral student at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology.

Using the new method, the authors examined a data set of 4,248 previously published ancient genomes from across Eurasia spanning the last 50,000 years and were able to identify hundreds of previously undiscovered pairs of relatives. In some particularly fascinating cases, both relatives were buried very far from each other – direct evidence of the high mobility of this kinship cluster. In one such case, the authors discovered a pair of two Early Bronze Age nomads from Central Asia who lived approximately 5,000 years ago and were fifth-degree relatives – their respective graves were approximately 1,500 kilometers apart! These people or their immediate ancestors must have traveled hundreds of kilometers between their birth and their burial.

The new analysis tool allows authors to trace family relationships even further back and examine them with unprecedented precision. Not all relatives beyond the tenth degree share long IBD segments. Nevertheless, the authors managed to demonstrate previously unknown connections between groups of prehistoric and historical people by determining an average rate of identical long DNA segments. »We have discovered exciting new connections between ancient cultures – and using the signal, the long identical DNA segments, we have now succeeded for the first time in detecting close relationships between important ancient cultures, sometimes over long distances and over a period of just a few hundred years,” says Harald Ringbauer from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology, who led this study.

Gene flow from the Eurasian steppe

Among other things, the authors revealed fascinating new details about a massive gene flow from the Eurasian steppe that began around 5,000 years ago. The first Europeans with substantial steppe ancestry, associated with Corded Pottery, an archaeological culture that then spread from Central Europe to Scandinavia and present-day Russia, share many long IBD segments with the Yamnaya herders of the Pontic-Caspian steppe . This suggests a distinct genetic bottleneck event and a biological connection between these groups of populations that dates back only a few hundred years.

In addition, the authors tracked down long IBD segments that groups of people from the Corded Pottery culture shared with Eastern Europeans who were associated with the Ball Amphora culture from Poland and Ukraine and who did not yet have steppe ancestry. »We find these IBD connections in all corded ceramic groups from Central Europe to Russia. People in the spherical amphora context therefore appear to have had a significant demographic influence very early on in the emergence of various corded pottery groups; There was some genetic mixing,” says Ringbauer.

The new method for screening ancient DNA for parental relationships provides scientists with a versatile bioinformatics tool. Research in the field of ancient DNA will continue to grow rapidly in the future – with thousands of new genomes becoming available every year. In this way, researchers can further explore the lives of our ancestors – on a micro level, with a focus on the individual lives of people living at the time and their relatives, and on a macro level, when it comes to researching significant cultural-historical events in new levels of detail.