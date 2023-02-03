By: Cesar Barrera

Journalist THE INFORMER.

THE REPORTER knew exclusively when members of the Academy of History of Magdalena and delegates of the District Council of Cultural Heritage they approached Calle Grande (17) with avenida Campo Serrano to inspect the discovery of a historical element, which was notified in the last hours by builders who are carrying out adaptation works in the building of the DIANformer facilities of the Magdalena Banana Bank.

The architect and historian, Alvaro Ospino Valiente, who is currently the president of the Academy of History of Magdalena, explained in an interview with THE REPORTER that when the workers were opening a door, the lining split and exposed the outer face of the box in which the nightly bank deposits of the Magdalena Banana Bank were made, which was hidden in the façade. The site also approached José María Hernández Pachecorepresentative of the Colombian Society of Architects before the Advice district of Patrimony Cultural.

Moises David Jimenez Iglesiasthe construction worker who found the box, told THE REPORTER the special moment of discovery. “When we started to break, we were surprised to find that historical heritage. I searched in Facebook and I realized that it is many years old. This building first belonged to the Banco Bananero, after the Bank of the Republic and now it’s from the DIAN. Here you will surely find more historical things. First time something like this has happened to me. The call is for them to come see the stone and for there to be a tour guide,” he said.

The architect and historian, Álvaro Ospino Valiente, president of the Academy of History of Magdalena, together with José María Hernández Pacheco, representative of the Colombian Society of Architects before the District Council of Cultural Heritage, during the inspection of the nocturnal consignment urn of the Magdalena Banana Bank.

THE REPORTER compared the wall via application server ‘Google Maps’ -which was last updated in 2022- and he noticed that the plate could not be seen because it was covered by the material. However, if someone was curious beyond normal, it was possible to notice part of the circle, something that for many years went unnoticed by the citizens. When the workers broke the lining, they explained that the metal box was located between the wall and decided to stop work to publicize the situation.



On the left, an image from Google Maps in 2022 in which a part of the circle on the cladding can be seen with difficulty. And on the right, the ballot box after having been uncovered in the middle of the construction work at the DIAN.

Brave Ospino He added that now “you can see the lock in which they inserted the key to put the plastic security bags in which the nightly consignments were made. There is the name of the bank and the factory where the urn was made. And he thought that “with a job of conservation, cleaning and covering the metal it could be kept in better condition”.

About the Banana Bank

The historian also cited that the building of the Magdalena Banana Bank It was built at the initiative of the Federation of Banana Growers of Magdalena when he presided over it José Benito Vives de Andréiswho hired the architect Manuel Carrera Machado, a Cuban who left in his architectural production the Hotel Tayrona, the Santa Marta Theater, the drop of milk‘The Three Points’among other works.



Moisés David Jiménez Iglesias, the worker who found the box from Banco Bananero del Magdalena while breaking the wall.

José Benito ‘Pepe’ Vives De Andréis He was one of the greatest men in the history of Magdalena for his work for Santa Marta and for the department from the public and private sectors. He was the founder of THE REPORTER. When the idea of ​​founding the Banco banana tree del Magdalena, did so in order to financially help fruit growers, who had frequent crises and did not have a credit institution in the country to turn to. The initiative crystallized in 1958, but years later, through Resolution 503 of December 16, 1967 -which was dictated by the banking superintendent- the intervention and liquidation of the entity was ordered and the building became the property of the Banco de la República later.

Don’t remove the urn!

THE REPORTER learned that the nocturnal consignment box of Banco Bananero del Magdalena, which was found this Thursday, February 2, 2023 in the current building of the DIAN, you will initially receive a job where it will be edged and polished. The call of the delegates of the Advice Cultural Heritage District is that it be preserved so that it becomes a new tourist and historical attraction for the city.

“Bananas were the industry that boosted the city’s economy during the first six decades of the twentieth century. The Banco Bananero is a product of that industry. This finding is an element that helps us to know the history, even the tour guides can take their tours when they are in their explanation about the effect of the banana industry on the economy of the city. They can come here and show that side of the box”, concluded Álvaro Ospino Valiente.