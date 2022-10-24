An 87-year-old woman was killed in the early morning of Monday 24 October. The old woman was slaughtered in her home, which is located in via Einaudi in Parè di Conegliano. Here is the building where the eighty-seven-year-old lived, along with her 57-year-old son. It was he who called the carabinieri: the man has already been heard by the investigators (video Bortolotto)

00:16