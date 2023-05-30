Older adult captured for alleged abuse of his granddaughter

The older adult, allegedly, was touching his granddaughter inside the residence where he lives with her. Thus, with reasons based on article 206 of the Colombian Penal Code, the uniformed officers proceeded to transfer him to the Immediate Reaction Unit to begin his prosecution process.

According to the authorities, this person allegedly groped the 13-year-old girl in the Moscovia village of the capital of Huila.

According to the Neiva Metropolitan Police, the defendant must answer for the crime of abusive sexual act with a child under 14 years of age. The capture of the aforementioned was carried out by quadrant 44 attached to the El Caguan Police Substation, who, thanks to the citizen’s complaint, reached the Moscovia village of the El Caguan corregimiento and arrested the 71-year-old man in flagrante delicto.

It is expected that, in hearings, a guarantee control judge will define your judicial situation. “The National Police will continue to develop plans to protect and guarantee the rights of our children and adolescents, likewise invites citizens to report any situation through the line 3102069032 of the group for the Protection of Children and Adolescents,” stated the institution.