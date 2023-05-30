Home » Older adult captured for alleged abuse of his granddaughter
News

Older adult captured for alleged abuse of his granddaughter

by admin
Older adult captured for alleged abuse of his granddaughter

The older adult, allegedly, was touching his granddaughter inside the residence where he lives with her. Thus, with reasons based on article 206 of the Colombian Penal Code, the uniformed officers proceeded to transfer him to the Immediate Reaction Unit to begin his prosecution process.

According to the authorities, this person allegedly groped the 13-year-old girl in the Moscovia village of the capital of Huila.

It may interest you: Captured carrying a weapon in Altamira

According to the Neiva Metropolitan Police, the defendant must answer for the crime of abusive sexual act with a child under 14 years of age. The capture of the aforementioned was carried out by quadrant 44 attached to the El Caguan Police Substation, who, thanks to the citizen’s complaint, reached the Moscovia village of the El Caguan corregimiento and arrested the 71-year-old man in flagrante delicto.

It is expected that, in hearings, a guarantee control judge will define your judicial situation. “The National Police will continue to develop plans to protect and guarantee the rights of our children and adolescents, likewise invites citizens to report any situation through the line 3102069032 of the group for the Protection of Children and Adolescents,” stated the institution.

See also  Matovič was shaken and Heger found out that he was not interested

You may also like

Several injured in shooting in South Florida

Advances of Ruta del Sol 3 in Chiriguaná...

The operator of “Beijing Public Transport App” has...

Leonardo DiCaprio was interested in Hocus Pocus

No session was installed that would deal with...

Cali will have an inclusion gateway

Piantedosi, ‘contrast to the mafias also with a...

Intervention in community repositories of social memory –...

Zero tax for public shows during National Games

The opening of the 2023 China Science Fiction...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy