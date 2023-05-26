Home » Older adult died after being run over in El Agrado
News

Older adult died after being run over in El Agrado

by admin
Older adult died after being run over in El Agrado

Mara Dolores Perdomo Villarruel, 69, died after spending several days in the intensive care unit of a hospital in the capital of Huila. A car accident last Sunday in the Huilian El Agrado municipality, center of the department of Huila.

The woman was seriously injured after being hit by a motorcycle on the morning of May 21 at the intersection of Carrera 6 and Calle 12 in the Rojas Garrido neighborhood, according to information available through this means of communication. She was assisted and taken to a medical center in that municipality, but due to her complicated state of health, she was transferred to a third-level hospital in the nearby city of Neiva, where she remained under strict medical supervision.

It may interest you: Alias ​​”Toño” fell in Acevedo

Unfortunately, he passed away last Wednesday because his body could not withstand the damage, leaving his loved ones heartbroken and mourning his sudden departure today. The deceased was a very loved and respected figure among the people of her municipality.

The obsequies for her longevity will take place in her country of origin, where she will be accompanied by family and friends during a funeral before receiving her Christian burial. It should be noted that locals are concerned about the increase in fatalities linked to traffic accidents in the region.

Photo: Agrado al Día News.

See also  Guzhen County, Anhui holds the "Spring Breeze Action" and the "Spring Tackling" special job fair for service companies' employment- Employment-中工网

You may also like

National Development and Reform Commission: New batches of...

The Steinlach Bridge is finished

The Sudanese Minister of Defense announces the general...

To jail subject accused of sexually assaulting a...

Workday: Exceeded expectations

‘Blackpink’ Jennie, sad after sending her first dog…...

Base of the Historical Pact in Antioquia joins...

Le Monde – Russia Allows China to Use...

“Moral low blow”: Further debate about Paschinger training...

The decision of the Court of Appeal in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy