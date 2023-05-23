Home » Older adult died from an accident in La Jagua de Ibirico
Older adult died from an accident in La Jagua de Ibirico

Older adult died from an accident in La Jagua de Ibirico

Ramón María García, 76, died from a traffic accident he suffered on a motorcycle in the municipality of La Jagua de Ibirico, in the center of Cesar.

According to judicial sources, the elderly man was on a motorcycle that collided with another similar vehicle near the municipality’s Army battalion, specifically in front of the service station in the area.

Due to the strong impact, Ramón María García suffered a blow to the head and was taken to a local health center. However, due to the seriousness of the injury, he was referred to the Valledupar Pediatric Clinic where he died on Monday.

He was hospitalized in the clinic for eight days, since the traffic accident happened on May 14.

THE NUMBERS

According to the Institute of Legal Medicine, until last March a total of 62 people lost their lives in traffic accidents in the department of Cesar.

The municipalities with the highest number of victims are Valledupar (with 15), Codazzi (9), Bosconia (7), San Martín (6) and Aguachica (5).

