Older adult died inside a taxi due to a heat wave in Cartagena

With temperatures reaching 37 degrees in the shade with a sensation of 46, Cartagena registers a strong heat wave that worries the district authorities of the Colombian Caribbean, according to reports by the Oceanographic Research Center (Cioh).

The death of the man who took a public service car in Cartagena on the afternoon of Thursday, June 22, was recorded on video. This would be the first death left by the heat wave that hits the capital of Bolívar, the highest in the city’s recent history.

“The man takes the taxi at Mall Plaza, one run to the Hermitage, and he died in the car,” said the taxi driver.

The doctor José Saavedra, director of the Administrative Department of Health of Cartagena, Dadis, assured that the death of the man occurred due to sudden death. According to the official, the rate of sudden deaths in the world in the midst of the current heat wave is high.

According to the Cioh report, “in recent days there has been an atmospheric condition that has inhibited the rains, especially in the center and north of the Colombian Caribbean coast, so dry weather conditions with mostly clear skies predominate, which in turn At the same time, it favors the insolation throughout the day and the increase in temperatures”.

Likewise, the Cioh indicates that the maximum air temperatures registered in the last days in the coastal capitals were: Cartagena, 37 °C with a sensation of 46 °C; Riohacha, 37 °C with a feeling of 43 °C; Santa Marta, 36 °C with a sensation of 47 °C and Barranquilla reached 35 °C with a sensation of 43 °C.

Due to this fact, the Caribbean authorities recommend that all the inhabitants take precautions to face the inclement weather, product of the El Niño phenomenon. Initially, they suggest that everyone stay hydrated, wear comfortable clothing, and it is essential not to expose yourself directly to the sun’s rays.

Barranquilla: heat stroke would have claimed the life of a taxi driver

According to the Barranquilla Police report, the authorities were alerted to a taxi that found a lifeless man inside. The man was found in the San Francisco neighborhood, while he was lying in the back seats of the car.

The victim was identified as Mario Tercero Cirilo Pérez, a taxi driver who was working at noon on Wednesday, June 21, in the midst of the heat stroke that is affecting several cities in Colombia due to the arrival of the El Niño phenomenon.

According to the information revealed by the Zona Cero newspaper, the events occurred at Carrera 70 with Calle 68b. At that point, the taxi driver would have parked his car, and went to the back to get ready to rest. The Barranquilla authorities confirmed the death of the 44-year-old man and explained that he had apparently suffered a heart attack when he was inside the public service vehicle. In addition, a possible homicide was ruled out, since no signs of violence were found on the body.

“He was inside the taxi vehicle, a Hyundai brand with UYV-170 license plates, he presented a decompensation, which caused him a heart attack and later died,” the authorities’ report indicated.

Heat wave in the region of the Caribbean coast.

During the last few weeks, several cities on the Colombian Caribbean coast have been experiencing a strong heat wave with temperatures that exceed 35 °C. Some experts analyze this phenomenon and consider that it is due to the low cloudiness in the region.

The news coming from Ideam is not good, due to the weather forecasts for the coming months; The entity stipulates that the rainy season will decrease by up to 40% in the country, which will cause several cities to have higher temperatures than those currently presented. with Infobae

