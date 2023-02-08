An older adult was recorded on video when He went up to the main staircase of the Santa Marta City Hall to show his buttocks.

The event took even the watchman by surprisewho was by his side when the citizen led him to believe that he was going to one of the offices, but ended up lowering his shorts and showing his buttocks.

The man did not explain the reason for his action, however, it is presumed that it was a rejection and disagreement with the management of the district administration.

Without blushing, the old man later put on his ‘mocho’ and tried to leave as if nothing had happened. So far, the Mayor’s Office has not ruled on this curious case.

It might interest you: “Mono” Martínez bare his ass in front of the Mayor’s Office for unfinished works

This situation is reminiscent of that carried out by the controversial lawyer, Miguel the ‘Monkey’ Martínez, who in 2018 showed his butt in the Parque Bolívar de Santa Marta, in front of the Mayor’s Office, as a protest against the unfinished works in the District. Another politician who did something similar was former senator Antanas Mockuswhen he dropped his pants in the middle of the inaugural session of Congress on July 20, 2018.

You may be interested: Will Mockus be punished or not for dropping his pants?