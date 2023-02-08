Home News Older adult ‘peeled’ the buttocks in the Mayor’s Office of Santa Marta
News

Older adult ‘peeled’ the buttocks in the Mayor’s Office of Santa Marta

by admin
Older adult ‘peeled’ the buttocks in the Mayor’s Office of Santa Marta

An older adult was recorded on video when He went up to the main staircase of the Santa Marta City Hall to show his buttocks.

The event took even the watchman by surprisewho was by his side when the citizen led him to believe that he was going to one of the offices, but ended up lowering his shorts and showing his buttocks.

The man did not explain the reason for his action, however, it is presumed that it was a rejection and disagreement with the management of the district administration.

Without blushing, the old man later put on his ‘mocho’ and tried to leave as if nothing had happened. So far, the Mayor’s Office has not ruled on this curious case.

It might interest you: “Mono” Martínez bare his ass in front of the Mayor’s Office for unfinished works

This situation is reminiscent of that carried out by the controversial lawyer, Miguel the ‘Monkey’ Martínez, who in 2018 showed his butt in the Parque Bolívar de Santa Marta, in front of the Mayor’s Office, as a protest against the unfinished works in the District. Another politician who did something similar was former senator Antanas Mockuswhen he dropped his pants in the middle of the inaugural session of Congress on July 20, 2018.

You may be interested: Will Mockus be punished or not for dropping his pants?

See also  Passerby spots a snake on the sidewalk: it is a rare albino python

You may also like

Ombudsman asks armed groups to stop actions against...

The body of the missing girl in Sichuan...

More and more businesses on the street

Petro denies the request for the release of...

La Guajira, the second department with the most...

tremendous blow! Piqué’s girlfriend hits herself after avoiding...

Colombian missing after the earthquake in Turkey

They steal a large sum of money from...

Resignation of ICBF director, Concepción Baracaldo, accepted

The son of alias “La Gata”, Jorge Luis...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy