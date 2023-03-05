560 older adults from Santa Rosa de Cabal and La Virginia received Neural Therapy within the framework of the “Risaralda without Pain” Program. A team of medical professionals went to four centers for the elderly in order to improve the quality of life and alleviate the health problems that afflict the elderly.

Neural Therapy is a procedure of German origin and that has the ability to stimulate the functioning of cells; all people of any age can receive it because it is a complementary, preventive medicine.

“Today we are in several municipalities taking the Governor’s ‘Risaralda without pain’ program to elderly patients, who are in places where a lot of chronic pathology can be found. The idea is to cover all fourteen municipalities in the department of Risaralda taking Neural Therapy to improve the ailments, the pain of the elderly”, said doctor Manuel José Ossa.

Next Saturday, March 25, the Government of Risaralda will hold the first day of neural therapy in 2023, at Expofuturo from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon.