Authorities captured five men accused of participating in the kidnapping and disappearance of an 84-year-old man.

On December 28 in Cali, an 84-year-old man was kidnapped and murdered; Almost a month later, the Cali authorities captured five subjects accused of participating in this homicide.

Alias ​​’Caín’, the victim’s brother, surprisingly for the Police, was among the main culprits, since he would have hired a criminal group to force him to transfer his assets to him.

The Gaula report details that for these captures, the analysis of more than 3,600 minutes of camera videos was necessary, as well as monitoring, interception and selective searches in databases, according to the report of the Unified Action Group for Personal Liberty and Anti-extortion of the Police (GAULA).

“In the videos, you can see from when they both leave the residential area, board a taxi-type public service vehicle and meters later two subjects get into the same car. It was also possible to establish that just 17 minutes later, alias ‘Cain’ or the brother, returned to his home alone, ”the authorities reveal.

“Letters written by the victim made it clear that on the day of his disappearance he would go with his brother to an appointment, which never took place, since it was only a hoax to implement the sinister plan. After a few hours, an alleged organized common crime group claimed responsibility for the kidnapping, citing reasons related to debts,” the police report details, in relation to a letter left by the victim, which led them to focus their investigations on his brother. prime suspect.

Alias ​​’Caín’ was in charge of gathering a group of men to advance the work of carrying out his criminal plan. During the operation, a taxi was seized in which the victim was allegedly mobilized.

Those involved in this crime are at the disposal of the competent authorities and with an intramural security measure, for the crimes of aggravated homicide and extortive kidnapping.

Photo: Cali Police

