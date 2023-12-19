Oldest fortified settlement in the world so far proven

The research results show that hunters and gatherers in Siberia built complex defenses around their settlements as early as 8,000 years ago. “This finding changes our understanding of early human societies and challenges the idea that it was only with the advent of agriculture that people began to build permanent settlements with monumental architecture and develop complex social structures,” emphasizes Prof. Dr. Henny Piezonka from the Institute for Prehistoric Archeology at the Free University of Berlin. The 2019 field research team was led by Henny Piezonka and Dr. habil. Natalia Chairkina and included German and Russian researchers from Berlin, Kiel and Yekaterinburg.

The focus of the study was the fortified settlement of Amnya, which is considered the northernmost Stone Age rampart in Eurasia. Tanja Schreiber, archaeologist at the Institute for Prehistoric Archeology at the Free University of Berlin and doctoral student at the Kiel Cluster of Excellence ROOTS, a co-author of the study, explains: “During the detailed archaeological investigations in Amnya, we collected samples for radiocarbon dating, which confirm the Stone Age age of the site and identifying it as the oldest known fort in the world. Our new paleobotanical and stratigraphic studies show that the inhabitants of Western Siberia led a highly developed lifestyle based on the rich resources of the taiga.” According to research results, the prehistoric inhabitants caught fish in the Amnya River and hunted moose and reindeer with bone and stone spears. To preserve their supplies of fish oil and meat, they made elaborately decorated pottery.

The research team has so far been able to identify ten Stone Age fortresses with pit houses that were surrounded by earthen walls and wooden palisades. The buildings demonstrate advanced architectural and defensive capabilities of the Taiga societies. This new discovery calls into question the previous view among researchers that permanent settlements with defensive fortifications were only associated with the emergence of farming societies. The Amnya settlement that has now been discovered refutes the idea that agriculture and livestock breeding were prerequisites for diversified social structures.

“The Siberian finds, along with other global examples such as Göbekli Tepe in Anatolia, contribute to a broader recalibration of previous evolutionary ideas that suggest a gradual development from simple to complex societies. In various parts of the world, from the Korean Peninsula to Scandinavia, Hunter-gatherer communities developed large and often sedentary settlements by exploiting primarily aquatic food sources. The wealth of natural resources in the Siberian taiga, such as annual fishing trips and migratory herds, likely played a crucial role in the emergence of the Hunter-gatherer cont. The fortified settlements overlooking the rivers may have served as strategic locations to control and exploit the rich fishing grounds. The competitive nature arising from the storage of resources and the increase in population is evident in these prehistoric structures and refutes previous assumptions that there were no major conflicts in hunter-gatherer societies,” emphasizes Prof. Dr. Henny Piezonka.

The new research results demonstrate the diversity of social possibilities that led to complex social organization, which is reflected in the creation of monumental buildings such as the Siberian fort in Amnya. The results of the study also underline the importance of local environmental conditions for the development of human societies.